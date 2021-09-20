Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal David struggles to deal with Max.

Meanwhile Sabeen wants Imran‘s help dealing with Harvey’s appeal, and Kevin hears some news about Corey.

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street.

Coronation Street spoilers: Next week

1. Coronation Street spoilers: David reports Daniel to the police

David reports Daniel to the school for assaulting Max.

Daniel’s summoned to a meeting with the deputy head.

He apologises for grabbing Max’s jacket but refuses to withdraw the accusation about the stolen wallet.

David declares Daniel should be sacked and if the school won’t act, he will.

Shona and David row when she refuses to support David.

Mrs Crawshaw advises Daniel to calm down David rather than throw his career away.

In the shop, Max tries to use a bankcard which is declined, leaving Dev suspicious.

Daniel is horrified to hear David has reported him to the police for assault.

2. David struggles with Max

Dev tells David about the declined bank card. David plays it down, pretending he loaned his card to Max.

David soon lets rip at Max.

As Dev chats in the shop about Max, David and the bank card, Daniel hears.

David wonders if he did right in protecting Max when his insolence prevails.

He later admits to Shona that Max defied him and went out when grounded.

David orders him to come home but is forced to conceal his rage in front of Daniel.

Max enjoys David’s helplessness.

3. Sabeen wants Imran’s help with Harvey’s appeal

Sabeen asks Imran to join her on a lucrative appeal case but he’s gobsmacked when he sees the defendant is Harvey Gaskell.

Imran refuses but Sabeen reminds him what he got up to the night of Kelly’s verdict.

She urges him to reconsider and Imran fears being blackmailed.

Later Sabeen hides her surprise when Imran sticks to his guns and refuses to play any part in trying to free Harvey.

4. Kelly is sentenced

On the day of Kelly’s sentencing, Imran delivers his speech.

He begs the judge to consider Kelly’s troubled upbringing and fragile mental health.

Kevin in angry to see Sabeen in the court lobby and rages at her for getting Corey off scot-free.

Later Gary mentions he saw Imran heading to a bar the night of Kelly’s verdict and Toyah realises he lied to her.

5. Coronation Street spoilers: What is Imran hiding?

Sabeen reminds Imran how she helped him on the night of the verdict and Toyah clocks their intimacy.

Back home, Toyah asks Imran outright if he’s cheating with Sabeen.

Later Imran confesses to Toyah he spent the night of the trial at Sabeen’s house but nothing happened.

Sabeen backs him up, but knows he didn’t spend the whole night there.

6. Kevin takes action

Jack reveals that Corey has been promoted to county’s first team and put on the bench for the next match.

Kevin is frustrated by Corey’s promotion and that his anonymity remains protected.

Kevin, Nina and Asha agree his County teammates should be made aware of the truth.

He asks James to have a discreet word with County’s manager but when that fails, Kevin resolves to speak to the manager himself.

7. Audrey involved in a car crash

Audrey remains hurt by Rita’s disloyalty and accuses Gail and Claudia of laughing at her.

Explaining her feelings of redundancy to Shona, Audrey is touched by her words of comfort.

Audrey is underwhelmed to find only Gail, Sarah and David at her birthday meal.

Soon Audrey is offended by her old-lady gifts and Gail’s remark on her squinting to read.

Rita soon turns up wanting to bury the hatchet and Audrey loses her temper and storms out.

Audrey gets in her car but there’s a loud crunch.

She’s shocked to realise she reversed into Rita’s car.

When Rita finds out, she is furious with Audrey for denting her car.

