Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Kelly Neelan will be charged with Seb Franklin’s murder next week.

Viewers know Kelly kicked off the assault on Nina Lucas and boyfriend Seb by slapping the cafe assistant.

The assault saw them flee but they were hunted down by the gang and savagely beaten.

What happens next week?

Next week Seb’s mum Abi will be given the news that some of the gang have been caught and charged.

The detective tells Abi and Kevin: “In light of new evidence, the police have charged a number of people.

“Eli Higginson and Jason Dowling have pleaded guilty to GBH for the attack on Nina and they’re now on remand.

Kelly Neelan has also been charged with GBH for the assault on Nina and with the murder of your son.

“Corey has not been charged yet. However this is an ongoing investigation and we will update you with all developments.”

So why did Seb and Nina get attacked?

Abi demanded to know why the gang had attacked Seb and Nina.

“One of the witnesses was triggered by Nina Lucas’ appearance,” said the officer.

“The evidence suggests there was a group of teenagers making comments. There was an altercation which escalated and resulted in the assault.”

Abi Franklin enraged as Seb’s killer is charged

Abi was crushed to realise why they were attacked – but her devastation will turn to rage and see her blame Nina for Seb’s death.

However, actress Sally Carman revealed: “She 100% blames Nina at one point.

“She has got all this anger, grief and heartbreak and she needs somewhere to channel it.”

Sally added: “She initially thinks if she finds out who has done it, that will help but it doesn’t.

“She wants to know why it happened but obviously there is no real answer to that.”

