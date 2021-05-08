Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Abi Franklin will attempt to murder Corey Brent in the aftermath of son Seb’s death.

The character died on screen last night (May 7), leaving Corrie fans heartbroken.

And now actress Sally Carman has revealed that Abi will be consumed with a need to take down Seb’s killers herself.

Abi Franklin will want devastating revenge on her son’s killer (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Corrie last night?

Viewers watched as Abi was left completely broken by the death of her son at the hands of Corey’s gang.

While viewers know Corey’s gang are responsible, Abi and others don’t know and simply have suspicions.

However, those suspicions are enough for Abi as she tries to get justice for Seb.

Read more: Coronation Street: Seb Franklin dies, leaving viewers sobbing

“The impulsive, emotional creature that she is, there isn’t a lot of emotional maturity going on there,” Sally said to ED! and other media.

“It is not good. There are a few days where she tries to take matters into her own hands but luckily she is talked down.

Her heart has been ripped open and there is a lot of guilt there as she wasn’t there when Seb was growing up.

“She is really trying to hook onto something the only way she knows how.

“Her heart has been ripped open and there is a lot of guilt there as she wasn’t there when Seb was growing up.

“There is so much she has to deal with and she hasn’t got a clue.

“She is reeling and Corey very nearly becomes a culprit of this a couple of times.”

Corey and his gang killed Seb this week (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Will Abi relapse?

Viewers have also been concerned that Abi, a recovering drug addict, could relapse after this devastating blow.

However, Sally is sure that it won’t happen.

Read more: Coronation Street: Seb death ‘fitting end’ reveals actor Harry Visinoni

“Just from what I have filmed already, it seems unlikely that it’s going to happen,” Sally added.

“Kev and Sal are particularly worried that she might go back onto drugs.

“And there are times where she says that it is something she thinks about constantly but it’s not what Seb would have wanted, so she’s not going to do that.”

So what will happen next?

Sally thinks Abi will “shift her focus” following Seb’s tragic death.

“I absolutely believe she won’t. I think her focus will go from Seb to Nina.

“I’d love it if she transferred that love onto Nina as she’s a bit of a lost soul,” she said.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!