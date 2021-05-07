Coronation Street: Seb death ‘fitting end’ reveals actor Harry Visinoni

Coronation Street star Harry Visinoni has revealed that he felt the death of Seb was a “fitting end” for his character and that he never intended to stay on the show forever.

Earlier this week, Seb and his girlfriend Nina were attacked by Corey Brent, Eli, Kelly Neelan and their group of friends.

Seb managed to call the emergency services. The couple were soon taken to hospital.

While Nina required surgery, Seb was taken for brain stem tests.

However things took a devastating turn when the nurse came to see Abi. She explained her son failed the brain stem tests.

She revealed Seb’s body shut down and he sadly died. Abi was devastated and broke down in tears.

Harry Visinoni has played Seb for nearly five years. However the actor has revealed he never intended to stay on the show forever.

He also added that he felt this storyline was a “fitting end” for his character.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily and other media about finding out about Seb’s death, Harry said: “I had a meeting with Iain MacLeod, the producer of the show, just to discuss potential avenues for Seb going forward.

“And then this storyline got suggested as an option and I kind of decided that it’s a fitting end for the character. It’s a storyline that I’d love to be a part of and a way for me to wave goodbye to Seb.

“The thing is I never intended to stay in the show forever and while I was there it was always a goal of mine to play a major part in a story that is as big as this is for the show.

“So yeah when it came through the door it wasn’t something I could pass up really.”

Coronation Street: What will Harry be doing in the future?

Speaking about his future, Harry said: “I’m very excited. I think maybe I’d like to do a bit of stage, a bit of theatre. As I’ve said the last five years has been the best education I could wish for.

“But obviously I’ve still got so much to learn. So I think acting on the stage is next kind of logical step to continue growing and developing and learning.

“And aside from that I’m just going to follow my nose, you know see where it takes me, just continue to enjoy myself and build my career in whatever role that may be.”

