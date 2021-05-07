Coronation Street: Seb Franklin dies, leaving viewers sobbing

Coronation Street viewers were left in tears when Seb Franklin died tonight in a shocking twist.

In Wednesday’s double bill of Corrie (May 5) Seb and Nina were viciously attacked by Corey Brent, Kelly Neelan and their friends.

The couple were taken to hospital. Whilst Nina went in for surgery, Seb was taken for a series of tests.

In tonight’s episodes of the soap (Friday, May 7) a nurse explained to Abi that Seb’s brain stem tests were inconclusive so they repeated them.

Seb and Nina were attacked (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Nina remembered seeing Corey before the attack, but couldn’t remember who attacked her.

Later, the nurse came back and told Abi that Seb failed the brain stem tests. His body has shut down, his heart stopped and he had died.

Abi was heartbroken and fell to the floor in tears, learning her son was gone.

Soon Kevin made a call to Seb’s former landlady and friend Eileen to tell her the devastating news.

Seb from Coronation Street died leaving Abi broken (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Roy had to break the news to Seb’s girlfriend Nina that he had died.

As those closest to Seb struggled to take in the news, viewers were heartbroken by the devastating twist, revealing they were sobbing.

No are they actually killing off Seb?! #corrie — Lou. 💙 (@lxxxise) May 7, 2021

Have they really killed Seb off?! I liked Seb, I hoped he was going to be in the show for a long time 😢 #Corrie #CoronationStreet — Sarah StupidStupidNon-Name (@SarahC1305) May 7, 2021

What’s next for Abi, Nina and Seb?

Next week a frustrated Abi tells Kevin that she’s going to find Seb’s attacker herself. Abi quizzes Nina about the attack but she gets upset, admitting it’s all a blur.

Later Toyah is shocked when the police call at the builder’s yard flat and arrest Kelly. Will she tell them the truth?

Kelly is arrested (Credit: ITV)

Corey instructs Asha to tell the police they were together in the flat when the attack happened. He tells her to make sure Amy doesn’t say anything.

Asha meets up with Amy but they’re interrupted when Dev arrives. Dev begs Asha to come home, worrying about her living with Corey, the prime suspect in an attack.

Amy tells Asha to stop covering for her boyfriend. But will she?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

