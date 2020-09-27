coronation street jenny bradley
Coronation Street SPOILERS: Jenny is getting a secret relative

Jenny's family is getting bigger

Coronation Street favourite Jenny Connor is getting a shock blast from the past soon.

The Rovers Return landlady will be stunned when a secret relative turns up on the cobbles later this year.

Jenny Connor is getting a new relative (Credit: ITV)

Actress Sally Ann Matthews has teased the newcomer will arrive in a bombshell storyline.

She told The Sunday People: “Jenny is going to have a family member join the show, someone the audience knows nothing about.”

Jenny’s only family on the cobbles so far is her foster mother, Rita Tanner.

Read more: Coronation Street fans devastated as Carla kicks Peter out

Rita was in a relationship with Jenny’s villainous father, Alan Bradley, who famously died under a tram in Blackpool while trying to hurt Rita.

And now, it seems the clan is set to expand. However bosses are staying tight-lipped on who the newcomer is.

While Jenny is getting a new relative on the cobbles, it was revealed last year how actress Sally Ann had a surprise relation hiding in the cast.

Amanda Barrie and Sally Ann Matthews are related
Amanda Barrie and Sally Ann Matthews are related (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street’s Sally Ann Matthews has a secret cobbles relative

Sally appeared on Coronation Street’s DNA Secrets, where it was revealed that former cast member Amanda Barrie is her family.

A local historian revealed that she and Amanda are genetic cousins.

Amanda and Sally starred in the soap together in the ’80s.

Sally said, as reported by Radio Times: “Waiting for my Corrie cousin to come around the corner was torture. I was praying it was someone I liked!

“The joy when I saw it was Amanda was overwhelming and I thought, ‘Well, of course it is, that all makes sense now’.

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Michael kidnaps Tianna

“We rarely had scenes together but, because of the way we worked back then, we were all in the rehearsal room together and knew everyone really well. I think we share a naughty, slightly bonkers streak.

“And the fact that the gift of a jug that Amanda gave me when I was 18 has been on every kitchen shelf I’ve ever had. And was one of my most treasured possessions even before I knew, clearly means something.”

