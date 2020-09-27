Coronation Street favourite Jenny Connor is getting a shock blast from the past soon.
The Rovers Return landlady will be stunned when a secret relative turns up on the cobbles later this year.
Actress Sally Ann Matthews has teased the newcomer will arrive in a bombshell storyline.
She told The Sunday People: “Jenny is going to have a family member join the show, someone the audience knows nothing about.”
Jenny’s only family on the cobbles so far is her foster mother, Rita Tanner.
Rita was in a relationship with Jenny’s villainous father, Alan Bradley, who famously died under a tram in Blackpool while trying to hurt Rita.
And now, it seems the clan is set to expand. However bosses are staying tight-lipped on who the newcomer is.
While Jenny is getting a new relative on the cobbles, it was revealed last year how actress Sally Ann had a surprise relation hiding in the cast.
Coronation Street’s Sally Ann Matthews has a secret cobbles relative
Sally appeared on Coronation Street’s DNA Secrets, where it was revealed that former cast member Amanda Barrie is her family.
A local historian revealed that she and Amanda are genetic cousins.
Amanda and Sally starred in the soap together in the ’80s.
Sally said, as reported by Radio Times: “Waiting for my Corrie cousin to come around the corner was torture. I was praying it was someone I liked!
“The joy when I saw it was Amanda was overwhelming and I thought, ‘Well, of course it is, that all makes sense now’.
“We rarely had scenes together but, because of the way we worked back then, we were all in the rehearsal room together and knew everyone really well. I think we share a naughty, slightly bonkers streak.
“And the fact that the gift of a jug that Amanda gave me when I was 18 has been on every kitchen shelf I’ve ever had. And was one of my most treasured possessions even before I knew, clearly means something.”
