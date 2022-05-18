Coronation Street SPOILERS: Hope sets out to destroy Phill after uncovering his secret

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Hope uncovers Phill‘s secret.

Enraged by what she’s discovered, she sets out to get revenge on Phill.

Is this the end of Fiz and Phill?

Hope gets revenge on Phill (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Hope gets revenge on Phill

For a while, Tyrone has been suspicious about Fiz’s boyfriend Phill.

In next week’s scenes Tyrone is suspicions of Phill continue to grow and he wonders what he’s up to.

Meanwhile Hope borrows Phill’s laptop and discovers his secret.

She’s shocked as she uncovers the truth and decides she needs to take revenge.

At home, Phill hears the mini-digger on the driveway and dashes round the house to see what’s going on.

He’s horrified when he sees Hope on the mini-digger.

As she pulls a lever, the digger’s arm swings round and smashes the windscreen of Phill’s car.

What has Hope found? Could this be the end of Fiz and Phill?

It looks like Fiz finds out Phill’s secret as she wants her stuff out of the house.

Tyrone calls at Phill and Fiz’s place to collect Fiz’s belongings and hopes this means he and Fiz can get back together.

Soon a row breaks out between Tyrone and Phill.

Tyrone and Phill get into a fight in the cement (Credit: ITV)

Phill proposes to Fiz

As Tyrone makes a grab for Phill, they lose their balance and fall into the wet cement on the patio.

Phill searches the wet concrete, telling Tyrone he’s lost an engagement ring.

Tyrone agrees to try and help Phill look and manages to find the ring.

Phill proposes (Credit: ITV)

Later Phill goes to see Fiz and pulls out the ring and asks her to marry him. Meanwhile Tyrone waits in the wings.

Will Fiz give Phill another chance, or is the end of their relationship?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

