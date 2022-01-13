Coronation Street SPOILERS: Heartbreaker Dev strikes again as he rejects neighbour after kissing her

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Dev and Bernie share a kiss, but he soon breaks her heart.

Gemma and Chesney’s son Joseph went missing this week, however they’re unaware he’s hiding in Fiz’s attic.

Next week, Dev reveals that he donated £3k to Joseph’s appeal and Gemma and Bernie are genuinely touched by his generosity.

Coronation Street spoilers: Dev and Bernie kiss

Later Bernie calls in at the shop and asks Dev to give her first refusal on any stock he’s about to get rid of.

When Dev suggests they have a night out, Bernie pulls him in for a kiss.

A reporter comes out to do a story on Joseph’s disappearance. However Bernie is left humiliated when the reporter refers to Dev as Bernie’s partner and he’s quick to correct her.

Later Dev calls at No.5 with a food parcel. Gemma is delighted but Chesney refuses his charity.

Suddenly the electricity goes off.

The social worker arrives and takes in the scene of chaos.

What’s happened between Dev and Bernie?

Bernie works for Dev’s kebab shop, Prima Doner.

However last year the two became closer friends and they ended up spending the night together.

When Mary found out, she accused Bernie of taking advantage of Dev.

Later Mary was horrified when she overheard Dev making cruel insults about Bernie to Steve after sleeping with her.

Bernie and Dev seem to have put things behind them and rekindled their friendship.

But could this be the end of their friendship?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

