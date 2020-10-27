Coronation Street spoilers reveal Geoff tries to spoil Faye’s party. And things get worse after some stirring from Debbie Webster. But what is her motive?

It all starts next week, when Debbie makes out she’s a high-flyer and is due in town for a work meeting. But Abi is suspicious.

Later Abi sees her heading into the Bistro and in front of Kevin, she confronts her over her bogus job. Debbie turns on the waterworks saying she’s lost everything and living off borrowed money from a friend.

When Abi mention Ray Crosby is nasty, Debbie is intrigued (Credit: ITV)

Kevin assures his sister that she’s welcome to stay for as long as she likes. In a bid to make things up to Debbie, Abi pours her a glass of wine and talks her through all of her failed relationships.

When she mentions what a nasty piece of work Ray Crosby turned out to be, Debbie is intrigued.

Coronation Street: Debbie stirs the pot between Geoff, Sally and Tim

Later Sally reveals Faye’s new boyfriend is coming over, Debbie suggest they throw a garden party and to christen Sally’s new chimenea.

As Sally, Tim and Faye await the arrival of Faye’s new boyfriend, Geoff carries his boogie box into the garden. Upset at not being involved, he’s determined to spoil the party.

Geoff is determined to ruin Faye’s party (Credit: ITV)

Tim is furious and after being egged on by Debbie, he picks up the ice bucket and drenches his dad.

But later, Debbie calls in at No.6 and tells Geoff how sally has been slagging him off. Satisfied, Debbie returns to No.4, as a horrified Sally and Tim find Geoff wielding a spade.

Debbie tells Sally that she couldn’t put up with living next door to someone like Geoff.

Debbie tells Sally that she couldn’t put up with living next door to someone like Geoff (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Faye is tearful after being dumped by text and she pours her heart out to Craig. Has Geoff ruined her new relationship?

Sally wants to sell

Back at No.4, Sally tells Tim that she’s putting the house for sale. Later, the factory worker tells best friend Abi about her plans to move, she’s concerned.

When Sally reveals they have been offered full asking price for No.4, Debbie encourages her to accept it.

