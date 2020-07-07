Coronation Street SPOILERS: Geoff retracts his statement against Yasmeen

In next week's Coronation Street, Geoff tries to make a deal with Yasmeen. But will she listen to her abusive husband?

On the phone, Geoff tells Yasmeen that he loves her and is willing to forgive her and drop the charges if she agrees to be his wife again. But how will Yasmeen react?

Geoff calls in at the police station and tells the officer that he wants to retract his statement and drop all the charges against Yasmeen. However the officer explains it's up to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Later, Alya, Imran, Tim and Faye try to make sense of Geoff retracting his statement against Yasmeen.

Geoff tries to retract his statement (Credit: ITV)

However Alya is shocked when she gets a call from Yasmeen in prison. She tells her that this latest twist makes her think Geoff is genuinely sorry about everything.

Alya's horrified to realise her gran is thinking of taking Geoff back.

Yasmeen makes a call to Geoff

Yasmeen calls Geoff (Credit: ITV)

In prison, Yasmeen's friend Lucie hands her a contraband phone. She urges her to call Geoff and show him who's boss. But Yasmeen admits she's scared.

Geoff's shocked when he receives a call from Yasmeen. The radio DJ promises his wife that when she comes home things will be different and he will seek professional help.

Yasmeen ends the call unsure of what to believe. Will she take Geoff back?

This week's Coronation Street

In last night's episode (Monday, July 6), Sally learnt that Geoff once locked Yasmeen in a box.

When Alya asked Sally to be a witness for the defence she decided to pay Yasmeen a visit in prison and asked about the box incident. But when Yasmeen continued to defend Geoff, Sally continued to ask questions.

Sally paid Yasmeen and visit (Credit: ITV)

Realising Sally wants to help, she opened up about Geoff's abuse and how she couldn't take it anymore.

Will Sally be able to help her?

Coronation Street next week airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

