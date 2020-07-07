Coronation Street FIRST LOOK: Next week's spoilers in 10 pictures

Coronation Street villain Geoff Metcalfe never fails to amaze and next week he manages to shock everyone once again.

But will Yasmeen be drawn in by his lies?

Meanwhile, Abi gets some news that knocks her for six, and Leanne tries to be positive.

All this and more in next week's Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Geoff retracts his statement

Geoff tells Yasmeen he loves her and will therefore drop the charges if she'll be his wife again.

He calls at the police station and asks to retract his statement, but the officer explains it's up to the CPS if the charges against Yasmeen are dropped.

2. Geoff's latest move sends shockwaves

Faye, Alya, Ryan and Tim are all stunned Geoff tried to retract his statement..

Will Geoff manage to manipulate them all?

Meanwhile, Alya's horrified when she gets a call from Yasmeen who believes Geoff is truly sorry.

Alya can't believe her gran is thinking of taking him back.

3. Yasmeen calls Geoff

Yasmeen's friend Lucie gives her a contraband phone and urges her to show Geoff who's boss.

Yasmeen admits she's scared.

On the phone, Geoff promises he's sorry and things will be different.

He says he'll seek professional help.

Will Yasmeen fall for his lies again?

4. Abi gets devastating news

Kevin breaks the news to Abi that the twins are moving to Australia.

She is completely stunned and doesn't know how to feel.

Kevin urges her to meet the twins to say goodbye or else she'll regret it.

Abi tearfully tells Seb the twins are emigrating.

Seb is shocked and phones social services straight away.

Seb tells his mum the twins' adoptive parents are happy for them to meet. Will Abi agree to say goodbye to her kids?

5. Leanne tries to move forward

Leanne feels more positive after meeting Josie and wants to take Oliver on holiday.

Toyah tentatively broaches her fostering plans and while Leanne admits the timing isn't great, she gives her sister her blessing.

6. Gary makes a wrong move

Gary calls the factory and puts the rent up.

Sarah is fuming, but when she tells Adam he gets suspicious.

Adam tells Gary it's obvious he's in trouble and that's why he needs the cash.

As Adam continues to sweet talk Laura into providing evidence against Gary, is he getting closer to the truth?

7. Daniel and Adam clash

Daniel wants to see Nicky again, but is annoyed when Adam refuses to babysit Bertie as he's too busy.

Later, Daniel is reluctant when Adam suggests he needs to start earning again.

Adam thinks Daniel should take on some of Leanne's hours. Will Daniel agree to return?

8. Carla's back in charge

Carla tells Nick she's bored of pulling pints and wants to return to work. Nick thinks he can help her out.

Carla later announces Nick has asked her to step in so he can take some time off.

The factory staff are shocked to realise she's their boss again.

Coronation Street next week airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

