Coronation Street SPOILERS: Geoff gives Yasmeen an STI and punishes HER!

In next week's Coronation Street, Yasmeen learns Geoff has given her a sexually transmitted infection. But he finds a way to put the blame on her.

After feeling unwell for weeks, Yasmeen goes to the medical centre to see Dr Gaddas. But she is shocked when Dr Gaddas tells her she's tested positive for Chlamydia.

Knowing she hasn't been sleeping with anyone else, Yasmeen decides to tell Geoff about the infection.

Yasmeen discovers she has chlamydia (Credit: ITV)

But Geoff immediately accuses her of cheating on him. He's left even more outraged when she brings up him sleeping with an escort.

Wanting to put the blame on his wife, he declares she caught the STI from her ex-husband Sharif.

Yasmeen's plan to flee

Geoff has a furious rant before leaving to go to the corner shop. While he's out he watches over Yasmeen using the secret camera.

But as he watches her, he notices her stuffing clothes in a holdall and locking it in the cupboard by the stairs.

Geoff returns home and seemingly innocently asks for the key to the cupboard. Panicking Geoff will find her holdall, Yasmeen pretends to search high and low for the 'missing' key.

Geoff watches Yasmeen through the camera (Credit: ITV)

Geoff plays along for a little while before grabbing the key out of her pocket and forcing her to unlock the cupboard.

Later a fragile Yasmeen descends the stairs. Geoff tells her he's confiscated her phone before locking her in the house.

When Geoff returns home, in the garden Sally invites Geoff and Yasmeen to join them at the Bistro reopening.

As they prepare to go to the event, Geoff hands his wife a sexy dress and orders her to put it on.

Geoff forces Yasmeen to put on the dress (Credit: ITV)

Not wanting to upset Geoff further, she puts it on, but it's clear she's way out of her comfort zone.

Geoff steers a self-conscious Yasmeen to the Rovers where Sally and Tim raise a toast to them.

The Speed Daal chef shocked to learn Geoff agreed to pay for their wedding.

Back at home, Geoff viciously reveals that he brought the dress for one of his many escorts. Yasmeen snatches a wine bottle and a struggle ensues.

Yasmeen and Geoff get into a struggle (Credit: ITV)

As things get worse, Yasmeen hits at Geoff. He soon slumps to the grounds.

What has Yasmeen done?

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

