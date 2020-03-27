9 huge spoilers from Coronation Street next week including Geoff's lies exposed

Coronation Street next week is packed with drama as Yasmeen starts to see Geoff's true colours.

Also, David is mugged, and Emma moves in with Steve and Tracy.

Here are the biggest spoilers from next week's visits to Coronation Street.

1. Geoff fakes a heart attack

Geoff fakes a heart attack (Credit: ITV)

Alya starts to question Geoff about his hotel booking but he's evasive. He soon takes a funny turn and begins clutching his chest.

Yasmeen calls an ambulance but when the paramedics arrive, they find nothing wrong with him.

Geoff refuses to go to the hospital for more tests leaving Alya and Ryan suspicious that he was faking the whole thing.

Yasmeen announces that due to Geoff's condition, he is in no fit state to fly and their trip to Spain is cancelled.

Alya later confronts Geoff about his fake hotel booking and 'heart attack'.

When Alya reveals she's been to the police, Geoff loses his temper and threatens her, just as Yasmeen returns home...

2. Yasmeen sees Geoff's true colours

Yasmeen catches Geoff threatening Alya (Credit: ITV)

Yasmeen orders Geoff off Alya, but Geoff assures his wife he'd never lie to her.

Later he heads upstairs for a bath, and Yasmeen gets into Geoff's laptop and scrolls through his emails.

She finds the emails from the escort agency, but Geoff soon comes downstairs and catches her red handed...

Yasmeen stands her ground and asks Geoff about the emails and the fake hotel booking for Spain.

Geoff admits he lied, leaving Yasmeen feeling betrayed.

3. Geoff refuses to let Yasmeen leave

Yasmeen learns about Geoff's cheating (Credit: ITV)

Yasmeen tells Geoff she's going to her grandson's wedding without him.

As she takes her suitcase, she goes to head out the door.

But Geoff blocks her path and says she's not going anywhere.

4. David is mugged

David is mugged (Credit: ITV)

Gail is shocked to learn about David and Alina's encounter and gives him a piece of her mind.

David storms out but as he wanders the streets, he's mugged by two people.

They grab him and drag him into an alleyway before pulling a knife on him.

David manages to push the muggers off him and sprint away.

As they chase him, he climbs a fire escape to get away.

When he returns home, he fails to tell Nick or Gail about the attempted mugging.

Later, David finds Alina and apologises for using her. They both agree they need a fresh start.

5. Emma moves in with Tracy and Steve

After spending the night at a mate's, Seb returns and tries to assure Emma he has no interest in Alina.

Seb finds Alina and tells her it's probably best if she finds somewhere else to live.

When Seb refuses to move out of the flat, Emma decides to leave.

Wanting to make sure his daughter has a roof over her head, Steve tells Emma she can stay with him and Tracy.

6. Tracy and Steve leave

Tracy and Steve decide to go and visit Daniel, Beth and little Bertie in Scotland for a few days.

Despite Emma assuring Steve she'll be fine on her own, Steve can't help but worry.

7. Aled's hearing aid arrives

Aled gets his hearing aids fitted (Credit: ITV)

When Gemma learns Aled's hearing aid has arrived, she thinks things are looking up. But Bernie remains sceptical.

The audiologist fits Aled's hearing aid. His little face lights up as he hears Gemma and Chesney's voice for the first time.

8. Gemma kicks Bernie out

Gemma tells Bernie now that Aled's hearing aid has been sorted out, she can cope on her own.

She asks Bernie to move out, leaving her stunned.

9. Ken takes a stand

Ken's furious when he learns Charles is ripping him off. Norris informs Ken that Charles has been ripping off many Stillwater residents with his fines.

Later Ken demands a copy of the Residents' rulebook, Charles makes out they're waiting for a new addition to be printed.

Not believing a word he says, Ken suggests it's time for a re-election of the Residents' Chair.

Coronation Street's scheduling pattern will be changing due to the coronavirus pandemic and will air on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm from Monday 30th March.

