Coronation Street SPOILERS: Geoff deletes the camera footage

In next week's Coronation Street, Geoff tries to get rid of the evidence from the night he was stabbed. But will it all go to plan?

The police arrive and order Alya to hand over the keys to No.6. Knowing there's nothing she can do, she shoves the keys at her step-grandfather.

Having finally gained entry to Yasmeen's home, Geoff quickly retrieves his hidden camera. As he goes onto his laptop, he locates the footage of their final argument and deletes it.

But when Tim comes in, will Geoff be able to explain himself?

Geoff deletes the footage (Credit: ITV)

Geoff is caught out

Meanwhile, Imran has gone through Geoff's bank accounts and confides in Alya that Geoff has been frequently going to a hotel bar in town.

When asked, Yasmeen reluctantly reveals that her abusive husband has been hiring escorts.

Alya is shocked but pleased that they may finally have some concrete evidence to help Yasmeen's case.

Imran tells Alya what he found (Credit: ITV)

However, her mood quickly changes when she learns Yasmeen plans to plead guilty.

But Sally suspicions of Geoff are growing. Sally speaks to Alya and is disgusted to learn about Geoff meeting prostitutes.

When Tim finds out he's in disbelief, but his dad's obvious discomfort gives it away.

Geoff admits to his secret meetings

Realising the truth will come out in court, the radio DJ admits he hired escorts. But he says he did it as Yasmeen refused to have sex with him.

Sally is disgusted but Tim reckons it can only help Geoff's case and proves Yasmeen had a motive for trying to kill him.

Sally's suspicions grow! (Credit: ITV)

Geoff goes to the police to reveal this, meanwhile Alya worries she's played straight into his hands.

But when Yasmeen tells Alya that Geoff gave her an STI , she's horrified and begs Yasmeen to expose her husband for what he is and tell the court the truth.

Will Yasmeen tell the truth about Geoff's abuse?

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

