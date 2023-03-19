Coronation Street spoilers: Gemma Winter faces wedding problem as she’s dealt blow?

Coronation Street will reportedly see a bride on the warpath soon when Gemma Winter spirals out of control when she encounters a problem.

The mum-of-four is determined to marry burger flipper Chesney Brown in an elaborate bash.

But considering the pair have been living in poverty with their combined five children, it’s going to be a stretch.

However Gemma’s brother Paul has promised to help out.

He is in line for a compensation payout after being injured by Carla Connor in a van crash.

Already forced to turn down £15,000 in the hopes of getting much more, Paul thinks he will be able to spend big.

In pictures revealed by the Daily Star Sunday Gemma can be seen trying on wedding dresses.

But things take a turn and she’s thrown into chaos.

Coronation Street chaos for Gemma’s wedding

Panicking, she reportedly tells brother Paul the venue is demanding upfront payment or her big day will be cancelled.

Builder Paul insists everything will be fine and calls the bank to make his twin’s dreams come true.

But will it? Or will the wedding be another Corrie disaster?

Next week, Paul is desperate to help Gemma as he rings up his bank to help her pay for her wedding.

Booking in an appointment with Dr Gaddas, Paul tells her that he’s seen no improvement in his hand.

With this, Dr Gaddas refers him to a neurologist.

Paul promises to help but he’s got his own problems to deal with on Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Later on, Peter tells Paul to leave Carla alone and stop using her mental illness to profit financially.

Paul promises Peter that his main concern is his health not money but Peter suggests that Paul’s faking his injuries.

At his appointment with the neurologist, Paul’s sent for further scans.

However, he’s then given some devastating health news as he’s told that his injuries aren’t likely to have been caused by the accident.

Dee-Dee tells Paul that if this turns out to be true, he won’t be able to claim compensation.

What’s wrong with Paul? And how will he pay all his bills?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

