Coronation Street SPOILERS: Gary confesses to Rick’s murder as evidence is uncovered?

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Laura gets shocking evidence from the private investigator that suggests Rick is dead and Gary has something to do with it.

With the walls closing in on Gary, when Laura confronts him, will he own up to the truth?

Will Gary finally confess? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Gary gets disturbing news

The private investigator begins to ask Gary some difficult questions regarding Rick and their relationship.

Meanwhile in the Rovers, Laura knocks back the wine and morphine tablets.

She admits she’s done nothing but let Kelly down her whole life.

As she stumbles out of pub, Gary quickly comes to her rescue.

He worries about the fact she’s been drinking on top of her medication and the effect it could have on her.

After finding out what Laura has done from Aggie, Kelly is furious at her mother.

Kelly is furious at her mother’s actions (Credit: ITV)

Kelly finds her mum and calls her the most selfish mother in the world.

Laura is crushed when Kelly tells her she wants her out of Gary and Maria’s.

Meanwhile Gary is more understanding and urges Kelly to cut Laura some slack and make the most of the time she has left.

Soon Gary is completely thrown when Laura asks him to become Kelly’s guardian, pointing out he’s more of a dad to her than Rick ever was.

How will Gary react to Laura’s proposition?

But Gary has other things to worry about when Maria shows him a picture of the new site for County’s training ground, which has been moved because of her campaign.

Gary is horrified and tells her it’s the spot he moved Rick’s body to. What will Maria say?

What will Maria say when Gary tells her Rick is buried near County’s new training ground? (Credit: ITV)

Gary confesses to Laura that he killed Rick?

Later Gary tells a worried Maria that he plans to move Rick’s body again, hoping it won’t ever be found.

Elsewhere the private investigator tells Laura he’s had no success in finding Rick.

He then leaves her shocked when he tells her all evidence suggests Rick is dead and the prime suspect is Gary.

Across Weatherfield, Gary is trying to break into the building site for County’s new training ground, but a security guard spots him and sees him off.

Will Gary admit he murdered Rick to Laura? (Credit: ITV)

As he contemplates his fate, Laura approaches and confronts Gary about Rick, wanting answers.

The pressure starts to get to him. Will Gary finally admit to Laura that he murdered Rick or will he continue to play dumb?

