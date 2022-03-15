Coronation Street spoilers: Faye pregnant as Craig prepares to dump her?

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Craig secretly resents Faye for ruining his police career.

However Faye is worried that she might be pregnant.

Will she tell Craig what’s going on and will he tell her how he’s really feeling?

Craig use to be a police officer (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Craig admits he resents Faye

After finding out about Faye and Emma’s part in Ted’s death, Craig decided to quit his job as a police officer, feeling he could no longer protect the public.

He is now working at Underworld, but it’s clear he’s missing being on the force.

Next week Beth realises Craig is in a bad mood and suggests that he didn’t really want to leave the police force and there’s more to it than meets the eye.

Faye suggests a night out to Craig (Credit: ITV)

As Faye overhears, she tries to hide her guilt.

Later Faye tries to surprise Craig with a night out but things don’t go to plan when Craig points out he has work early in the morning.

Craig admits to Emma that a part of him resents Faye for ruining his career as a police officer.

Faye pregnant?

However Faye has a lot on her mind herself and soon drops a bombshell on her grandmother Elaine.

Faye confides in Elaine that she fears she might be pregnant but the timing is awful as she and Craig have come to a rocky patch in their relationship.

Elaine urges her to take a test so she knows for sure whether she is pregnant.

Faye tells Elaine she thinks she’s pregnant (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Craig wants to talk to his old boss about the possibility of re-joining the police force. Will he go back to the police?

Elsewhere, Emma heads off for a secret meeting with Jon. Will Craig and Faye ever find out who she’s really been meeting up with?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm for an hour.

