Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Fiz and Tyrone begin a custody battle for the girls.

Meanwhile Peter goes in for his transplant and Nina turns to drink as she struggle to cope with Seb’s death.

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street.

1. Coronation Street spoilers: Hope takes her anger out on Alina

When Tyrone realises he’s double booked work and having the girls, Alina offers to help.

Hope convinces Alina that Fiz won’t mind if she gives her eyelash extensions.

Fiz is thrilled when Sarah offers her some flexible hours at the factory as a machinist, until she learns it was Alina’s idea.

Later Fiz goes to get the girls from the flat. How will she react to Hope’s false eyelashes?

Tyrone gets a call from the school to collect Hope as she’s been playing up.

Hope takes her mood out on Alina before running into the road.

Ronnie manages to stop and Alina explains Hope ran in front of the car to scare her.

But as Fiz approaches, what will Hope tell her?

2. Fiz reveals her plans to apply for parental consent for Ruby

Fiz tells Tyrone he can’t see the girls again till there’s a proper consent order in place.

Tyrone is horrified and points out Ruby is his daughter, not hers.

Later when Fiz reveals she intends to apply for a parental consent order for Ruby, Tyrone vows to fight her.

Back from a breakdown call Craig smells alcohol on Tyrone and orders him to take a breathalyser test.

3. Peter goes for his liver transplant

Carla is frosty with Sarah.

She claims Adam has signed Peter’s death warrant by pulling out of the transplant.

Daniel breaks the news to Peter that his liver isn’t compatible.

Later Adam and Daniel are in the pub when Carla says that the transplant centre has a liver for Peter, but she can’t find him.

Daniel finds Peter in the Bistro, weak and about to collapse.

He explains the hospital has found a liver match for him.

Carla says an emotional goodbye to her husband as he readies himself for the operation.

Will Peter’s transplant be a success?

4. The Rovers goes up for sale

Johnny decides he’s putting the Rovers up for sale and makes plans.

At a meeting for the pub staff, news is broken to Sean and Emma that Johnny is selling the pub.

Later Daisy attempts to see off potential buyers at the Rovers.

She insists to Jenny that they need to raise the cash themselves to buy the pub.

5. Nina struggles with her grief

Nina confides in Asha that she can’t stop blaming herself for what happened to Seb.

Meanwhile Summer is struggling to eat and sleep and Billy and Roy ask Nina to speak to her.

But Nina snaps at Summer, pointing out the extent of her own loss. Summer feels awful.

Later Nina stops in the corner shop and steals a bottle of vodka when Dev isn’t looking.

Attempting to put things right with Summer, Nina suggests they all have a drink.

Clearly drunk, Nina cuts her hand, but she refuses to get help and heads out, leaving Summer and Asha worried.

In the ginnel, Nina continues drinking to try and blot out the grief.

6. Romance for Bernie and Dev?

Evelyn continues to fake her injury, but Bernie assures Dev she has an idea.

Bernie exposes Evelyn’s scam and tells Dev that Evelyn will be back at work the next day and he owes her a drink.

When Aadi pokes fun at Dev for his non-existent love life, Bernie makes out they’re going for lunch.

Dev plays along and they go on a pretend date and later he suggests they go back to No.7 and continue the charade.

Later Dev tells Bernie that she won’t be getting a repeat performance, but Bernie tells him not to flatter himself.

Aadi and Asha are horrified to realise Dev has some sort of relationship with Bernie.

Mary has a go at Bernie for taking advantage of Dev.

But when she hears Dev tell Steve he only copped off with Bernie because he was drunk, Mary is troubled.

