Coronation Street SPOILERS: Fiz rages over Tyrone Dobbs’ Alina Pop tattoo

In Coronation Street spoilers, Fiz Stape is in for a Tyrone Dobbs shock next week when he gets an Alina Pop tattoo.

Second hand furniture seller Fiz flies into a rage as she learns her ex has got a special tattoo for him and his new girlfriend.

Alina and Tyrone get matching tattoos (Credit: ITV)

The couple split earlier this year after Tyrone realised they were in a rut.

But after sharing a kiss with Alina, he realised he wanted more and so broke things off.

After splitting he began dating Alina and the pair have quickly moved in together.

However it has left Fiz heartbroken and the couples’ daughters struggling.

She has banned him from seeing the kids and he has vowed to take his daughter away from her.

Next week the pair will bring in a mediator to try to work through their issues.

Fiz tells her: “It does take a little bit of getting used to when your partner brings home a woman 15 years younger, walks out on his kids, throws his relationship in the bin and starts acting like a daft teenager.”

But Fiz was thrown off course when she noticed Tyrone was itching his leg.

Demanding he showed it to her, she was horrified by what she saw.

Fiz can’t believe Tyrone and Alina have matching tattoos (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street’s Tyrone Dobbs gets an Alina Pop tattoo

Seeing the tattoo, Fiz flies into a rant in a spoiler clip.

“It’s our initials and the flags of our countries,” Tyrone explains. “We designed it together.”

Fiz rages: “You are not serious? You’re telling me she’s got one of these herself.

“Look at him. He used to be such a lovely bloke. A dependable family man – someone you could go to trust.

“Now he’s having some sort of delusional breakdown. He’s running around with a young girl, buying a totally embarrassing couples portrait and getting squashed underneath his own motorbike that he can’t even read.

“Now he’s having matching tattoos with her.”

