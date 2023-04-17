Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for April 24-28

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Amy is struggling to cope with Aaron’s constant presence. Things get so bad she drinks herself unconscious. Will she be okay?

Meanwhile, Paul is arrested after taking one risk too many for Damon. But worse is to come when he gets his diagnosis from the specialist.

Also, Stephen is blackmailed, and Jackson and Craig square up. All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Coronation Street spoilers

1. Amy can’t hide the truth

Nina’s surprise party is relocated to the builders’ yard flat. Amy watches Aaron flirting with a group of girls and is clearly uncomfortable.

Aaron puts his hand on Amy’s shoulder and it triggers terrible memories. Amy breaks down in tears.

After a confrontation with Aaron, Amy breaks down and admits to Summer and Aadi that Aaron did rape her. She confesses she hoped to blot it out, but hasn’t been able to.

Can her friends help Amy to cope?

2. Amy rushed to hospital

Angry Aadi wants revenge for what Aaron did. He confronts Aaron on the street over what he did to Amy and a fight breaks out.

Meanwhile, Amy gets a letter from the university advising her she’s fallen behind. She downs a bottle of vodka to drown her sorrows.

She ends up collapsed in Victoria Garden. Will she be okay?

Summer finds her and calls an ambulance. She explains to the parademics she found her friend unconscious and in A&E a doctor confirms it was due to excess alcohol.

Steve and Tracy race to the hospital and Amy admits she lied when she retracted her statement against Aaron. As Amy admits she needs help, how will she get through this?

3. Paul arrested

After hearing of Rufus’ death, Damon demands Paul gets rid of Rufus’ car. But Paul swerves in the road due to his left hand and the police stop him.

His heart sinks, but will he be charged with dangerous driving? And what will happen when they discover who the car belongs to?

4. Paul diagnosed with MND

Dee-Dee accompanies Paul to the specialist to get his diagnosis.

Paul is heartbroken when it is confirmed he has motor neurone disease, but will he tell Billy the truth?

5. Faye rebuffs Jackon

Craig is determined to set the date for their wedding. Faye throws herself into wedding planning, however insists she wants to take things slowly.

She tells Jackson her feelings for him have changed after his behaviour the other day. Jackson heads to the Rovers where he gets drunk.

Jackson then picks a fight with Craig. Will Jackson reveal the truth about him and Faye? And how will Craig react?

6. Stephen blackmailed

Stephen is full of himself as he shows off his new car and has a meeting with Owen and Angelique. But then he receives a handwritten letter saying someone knows what he did to Rufus.

As Stephen struggles to get into a celebratory mood at the Rovers, he heads back to the factory. He is approached by the two lads he tried to buy LSD from.

They reveal themselves as his blackmailers and they want £10k to keep quiet. How will Stephen react?

7. Stephen eyes Tim as his next victim?

Elaine is excited to tell Tim she and Stephen are set to move into their own flat any day now. Tim is horrified his mum intends to marry Stephen.

Tim angrily tells Stephen he’d rather die than let the marriage happen – has he just sealed his own fate? Is Tim Stephen’s next victim?

8. Jealous Hope

Hope is furious when Sam invites Eliza to join them for tea. Hope shoots her daggers, making her feelings about this scenario perfectly clear!

And things get even worse when Sam offers to teach Eliza to play chess. Hope’s furious.

But when Eliza is accepted to Weatherfield High and Stu asks Hope to help plan a party for Eliza, will Hope take revenge? Or will she seize the opportunity to stop Eliza and Sam getting closer?

9. Sarah distances herself

Damon discovers Dee-Dee has taken over his case and guesses Sarah is trying to keep him and Adam apart. But as Sarah continues to throw herself into baby making with Adam, is it what she really wants?

10. George’s big mistake

George is stressed when Rest-Easy keep trying to undercut his prices. He takes up model making to distract himself from the work troubles. But things go badly when he glues his fingers together!

