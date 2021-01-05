Coronation Street SPOILERS: First Look at next week’s episodes in 10 pictures

Coronation Street spoilers for next week see Faye panicking that she could be pregnant with Ray’s baby, while Tim discovers the truth about Adam’s attack.

Also, Peter is given a lifeline. But will he take it?

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

1. Faye tells Tim the truth

Faye confides in Maria that the guilt of attacking Adam is too much and making her ill.

Maria is shocked when Faye admits she wants to own up to her crimes.

Gary calls Maria from prison and is worried when she tells him Faye is struggling.

Tim is shocked when the police question him about the rucksack found in Gary’s possession.

The police reveal the weapon used to attack Adam was found in the bag.

Tim tells Sally that he thinks Faye knows more about Adam’s attack than she’s letting on.

Tim quizzes Faye about the missing rucksack that he lent to Gary.

Faye panics and tells Maria she thinks she could be pregnant with Ray’s baby.

Eventually Faye confesses everything to Tim, and he’s left seething with Ray.

Tim visits Gary in prison and admits he knows everything.

Tim wants to go to the police, but Gary states that they need to keep quiet for Faye’s sake.

Will Tim agree?

2. Peter hits self destruct

Peter returns from Scotland and reveals he hasn’t touched a drop of alcohol.

But he is left upset when the doctors tells him there is no improvement on his liver function.

Daniel tells Peter he will be his liver donor if they’re a match. But how will Peter react to Daniel’s life-changing offer?

Peter asks Adam to draw up an ‘Advance Decision to Refuse Treatment’ declaration.

Ken begs Peter to consider Daniel’s offer and not throw his life away.

But Carla is shocked when she catches Peter drinking again.

Carla pleads with Peter to reconsider his drinking, but her words fall on deaf ears.

Realising that living in a pub isn’t helping Peter, Jenny asks him to find somewhere else to live.

Later Peter is found slumped in the ginnel with hypothermia.

Will this shock Peter enough to stop drinking?

3. Leanne’s secret exposed

Simon is helpless as he continues to look after Leanne, but she refuses to eat.

However, the game is soon up when Nick lets himself into the flat.

He is shocked to find Leanne there.

Leanne lies to Nick that she has just got back from France.

Simon covers for Leanne, but hides the sleeping pills from her just in case.

