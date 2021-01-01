Coronation Street is known for it’s gripping storylines. What’s happening in Coronation Street in 2021?

The soap’s producer Iain MacLeod has teased what’s to come in the New Year.

Faye

In last night’s episode of Corrie (Thursday, December 31) Faye confessed to her brother Gary and sister-in-law Maria she was the one who attacked Adam Barlow.

She believed Adam was Ray. Faye previously worked for Ray however he began forcing her into sleeping with him.

He then forced himself on her in the Bistro before Adam was attacked. When Faye demanded he stop, Ray continued.

He only quit when Gary walked into the restaurant.

Adam was attacked by Faye (Credit: ITV)

Later in the Bistro Adam was attacked. However Faye was the one who hit him over the head, believing him to be her boss.

Speaking about what’s next for Faye, Iain told Entertainment Daily and other media: “What will then ensue is this story where this kind of troubled young girl, who has been subjected to a terrible ordeal by Ray, finds herself in this really conflicted situation where she knows she’s done something terrible, feels an enormous amount of guilt.

Ray has sexually assaulted Faye (Credit: ITV)

“But the people around her when they find out what she’s done feel ‘well actually you’re the wronged party here, you’re the victim here.’

“So they set a sequence of events where they try and protect her from the scales of justice and try and keep her away from the police and keep her away from court.”

Iain also revealed that Ray will get “more and more desperate” to get off the hook for the sexual assault on Faye. And he will try to get his building project going.

What’s next for Yasmeen?

On Christmas Day, viewers saw that Yasmeen began having visions of her abusive husband Geoff, who died last month.

But it looks like this isn’t the last we will see of Geoff.

Speaking about whether Geoff will still have a hold over Yasmeen and Elaine Iain said: “Geoff’s shadow will remain over her for some time. We’ll actually literally see Geoff a couple more times.

Geoff died last month (Credit: ITV)

“So fear not, the conspiracy theories on Twitter are not true, it’s not like he’s going to come back from the dead for real.

“But actually we’ve got some clever sort of dramatic devices that will employ Ian Bartholomew’s considerable talents and we’ll see that playing out over the start of the New Year.

“So anyone that’s clambering to see Geoff again you will sort of get your wish in a clever, psychological story for Yasmeen.

Geoff’s shadow will remain over Yasmeen (Credit: ITV)

“It’s a incredibly psychological rich place that Yasmeen finds herself in. We wanted to make sure ‘that’s the end of the movie’. In reality these kinds of ordeals go on for a very long time for people like Yasmeen.

He also added that Elaine will play a “pivotal role” in Yasmeen’s ongoing recovery.

Will Carla and Peter get back together?

During the 60th anniversary week it was revealed that Carla slept with Peter’s nephew Adam. Devastated, Peter turned to drink.

However it looks like he is now suffering with liver failure after many years of struggling with alcohol addiction.

Speaking about the story, Iain said: “They will always remain in love.

“I think the aftermath of what happened in the 60th will probably be the biggest task for Peter personally in terms of his mental wellbeing. His physical wellbeing is going to hit an all time low.

Peter’s liver is failing (Credit: ITV)

“But in terms of his relationship with Carla, the intention with doing this story really was always to see them both make a terrible mistake. In Carla’s case it was with Adam and with Peter’s case it was hitting the bottle again.

“So they both make huge mistakes. But actually they come out the other side of it stronger then they ever have done. So this is supposed to be the kind of last trial by fire of this relationship.”

A love story for Nina Lucas

Iain also revealed it will be a big year for Roy’s niece Nina Lucas. The teenager will be involved in a “unique” love story.

Speaking about the story Iain said: “There will be a fantastic and unique love story for her that might not entirely end up where you might expect now.

There will be a love story for Nina (Credit: ITV)

“I think if you were to sit there and pop down the bookies and put a bet on how you think her love story might play out, it probably won’t be like we’re going to do it.

There will be a fantastic and unique love story for her.

“I hope it will be pleasantly surprising in the long run.”

A social issue story

“But essentially the love story will turn into a massive social issue story, that deals with things like tolerance of people that are part of minority communities and that don’t look like everybody else.

“It will become I think a real talking point for next year and how does the world view people like Nina in reality?

“When they’re on Coronation Street, all our characters sort of take them under their wing and viewers have taken her to their hearts. But in reality, in the real world, if you don’t look like everybody else, sometimes that can be incredibly challenging.

Roy will become involved in Nina’s story (Credit: ITV)

“So we’re going to explore that a little bit in the show to a heart-breaking effect I hope. And also it will turn into a story that kind of draws in Roy and Abi and Kevin and just sort of becomes this huge, emotive community story with some of our favourite actors at the middle of it.”

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm. There is an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

