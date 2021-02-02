Coronation Street SPOILERS: First Look at next week’s episodes in 10 pictures

Coronation Street spoilers for next week see Debbie and Kevin left fighting for their lives after Ray shuts them in a fridge.

Also, Johnny sees ghosts in prison, while Tracy and David get gazumped at the auction for No. 8. But who has bought the house?

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

1. Ray leaves Debbie and Kevin in grave danger

Abi and Debbie clash, but Abi is soon chastened when Debbie reminds her she saved her life.

Debbie states that she murdered Ray to protect herself, still pretending Ray is dead.

Later Debbie tells Ray’s accountant, Miles, that she won’t let Ray get away with his crimes.

She tells Miles that she plans to shop Ray to the police once he has signed the business over.

Kevin and Abi spot Mick the thug hanging around outside the Bistro.

He is looking for Ray, so Kevin points him in Debbie’s direction instead.

Worried for Debbie’s safety, Abi tells Kevin the truth about Debbie saving her life and killing Ray.

Kevin is suspicious of Debbie’s story and is convinced Ray’s still alive.

Later Debbie is discussing her business plans with Miles, unaware that Ray is listening.

Ray has disguised himself as a workman to get into the Bistro and is fuming at what he hears.

Ray gets revenge by locking Debbie in the restaurant fridge.

But Kevin sees what has happened and hits Ray over the head with a frying pan.

However, things look bleak when Kevin goes to rescue Debbie and they both get locked in the fridge.

Will someone realise before it’s too late?

2. Johnny sees Aidan’s ghost

Johnny is horrified when he hears a fellow prisoner has taken his own life in his cell.

Memories of Aidan come flooding back and soon Johnny is hallucinating.

Johnny thinks he can see mice and cockroaches in the prison.

Later he becomes convinced he can see Aidan and wonders if he’s losing his marbles.

Carla is concerned when Johnny tells her what has been happening.

He begs her not to tell Jenny, and Carla promises as long as he sees the doctor.

But Johnny has no intention of visiting the prison doctor.

Carla later tells Roy she broke her promise and called the prison about Johnny.

Johnny is referred to the prison psychiatrist and gets cross with Carla for interfering.

He eventually tells Jenny what is going on and she’s heartbroken for him.

Jenny is fuming with Carla for keeping such a huge secret from her.

3. Who buys No. 8?

David and Shona still haven’t found a mortgage and start to panic.

Steve returns home and is shocked to hear Tracy intends to buy No. 8.

Shona begs Audrey to lend them the money, but she reminds Shona that David stole from her.

Terrified at the thought of losing the house, Shona gets an idea.

She cuts the cables in the street, sabotaging the auction by causing the wifi to go down.

Later David and Tracy get into a bidding war, but they’re both gazumped by a mystery bidder.

Who has bought No. 8?

4. Simon suffers in silence

Leanne goes for lunch with Nick, making an effort for Simon’s sake.

She lies to Nick that Imran has kept her job open and that they’re fine for money.

Simon sits in silence as Leanne pretends everything is okay.

Later, Simon is worried when Leanne says she’s had a sign from Oliver.

Having handed over her card details, Leanne chats to a TV psychic while Simon masks his anxiety.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

