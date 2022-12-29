Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for January 8-13

Coronation Street spoilers for January 8-13 reveal Jacob is in danger from his own dad.

As he faces a heartbreaking choice about his future, what will he decide?

Meanwhile, Daisy and Daniel are at war over the wedding and David makes a dangerous enemy.

All this and more in all-new Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Damon’s drug deal puts Jacob in danger

Damon convinces Leanne to go with a new supplier who is much cheaper.

He then tells Jacob a package of drugs will be delivered to the bistro with the olive oil that afternoon.

Jacob is horrified when a party of police officers arrive for a retirement do with a sniffer dog in tow.

He spots the delivery arriving and manages to get the package out.

He flees the bistro, but suspicious Craig follows him.

Has Jacob been caught out?

2. Damon issues a threat to Jacob

Damon confronts Jacob in the ginnel.

Jacob is furious with his dad and tries to get the upper hand.

But Damon gets control and beats Jacob up.

Damon then threatens Amy’s life unless Jacob disappears for good.

3. Amy faces the truth

Jacob reveals the truth about Damon and the drugs to Nick.

But as he faces a heartbreaking exit to protect Amy, she overhears him pretend to be dealing drugs. Will she realise what’s really going on?

4. Daisy and Daniel’s wedding war

Daisy has gone into wedding planning mode, but finds a venue totally out of their budget.

The venue offers to do it half price on the second Monday in May, but Daniel isn’t happy.

He doesn’t want to get married so soon and worries about getting the time off work.

Can they agree to compromise?

5. Daisy’s eye wanders?

Daisy is determined to book a top DJ for the wedding and tracks him down at an event.

She flirts with him and puts her number in his phone.

They pose for pictures, which Daisy posts online.

However when the DJ sends her flowers and she hides them from Daniel, has she taken it too far?

6. Griff confronts Max

Max is released without charge over his involvement with Griff, but is horrified when Griff turns up at his house.

Daryan tells David he could hear Max arguing with a man inside.

Griff is threatening Max when David rushes home.

A fight breaks out – has he put his family in even more danger?

7. Mike’s secret revealed

Summer meets Ava, the woman Mike had an affair with, but what horrifying secret will Ava reveal?

Shocked Summer later goes to confront Mike, but finds herself in terrible danger when he locks her in the nursery.

8. Gemma’s new job

Gemma, Michael and Bernie celebrate victory over Mrs York.

They have successfully got BSL added to the curriculum.

When Michael later says he has a business meeting, but no one to mind Glory, Bernie has an idea.

She offers Gemma’s services for £40 – has Gemma secured herself a new job?

9. Maria unites the community

Councillor Len does a TV interview about refugees and Maria is furious at his stance.

She interrupts and says the community has never been more united.

She is later victorious when the council gives the go ahead for the new refugee centre.

However, it’s clear Gary is worried – will he tell her his fears?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

