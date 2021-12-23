Coronation Street spoilers reveal Faye and Emma are involved in a horror car crash.

Recently Faye was released from prison and it currently back living on the street with her dad Tim and stepmum Sally.

She also reunited with her on/off boyfriend Craig, who was unable to contact her in prison, due to his job in the police.

Now Faye is out, she’s learning to drive, but it all takes a terrible turn after New Year.

Coronation Street spoilers: Faye and Emma in horror car crash

In upcoming scenes Faye drives a tipsy Emma back from their New Year’s Eve party but disaster strikes when they knock over Ted, an old man carrying his shopping.

Emma and Faye are horrified when learner driver Faye knocks over old man Ted (Credit: ITV)

The girls are relieved when he opens his eyes and tells them he’s fine. He even invites them to his flat for a brew.

When they return to the street, Emma is shaken when Imran spots her worse for wear and says she shouldn’t be in charge for a learner under the influence and if they had an accident she would be in trouble.

Emma and Faye decide to keep quiet about the accident (Credit: ITV)

Emma and Faye decide to return to Ted’s flat to apologise.

The girls vow to keep the accident a secret.

Faye and Craig move in with Emma

Meanwhile Craig is keen to make plans for moving in with Faye.

Emma isn’t happy to discover Craig and Faye with their suitcases are planning to move in with her (Credit: ITV)

Later Craig tells Faye he’s arranged for them to move into the salon flat with Tyrone and Emma. Faye does her best to hide her unease.

Emma heads home to find Craig and Faye on the doorstep with their bags and she’s not happy to learn they’re moving in.

