Coronation Street fans have been confused as Bethany Platt has seemingly been forgotten by her family.

Sarah and Adam have been planning to have a joint Christmas with both Sarah and Adam’s families.

However there has been a feud between the two families since David’s son Max accused Daniel of have an inappropriate relationship with his student Summer Spellman.

Although Sarah and Adam originally planned to have Christmas by themselves with Sarah’s son Harry, both families wanted them to spend Christmas with them.

But fans were wondering why they didn’t go to see Sarah’s daughter Bethany in London, or why she hasn’t even been mentioned.

Why don't Sarah & Adam just visit Bethany in London for Christmas? Save all the hassle of a big Barlow/Platt blow up potentially? How can Sarah think having Max under the same roof as Daniel is ever gona end well after everything Max accused Daniel of seriously? #Corrie 🤔 — Grianne Doherty (@GrianneDoherty1) December 22, 2021

When did Bethany last even get a mention? #Corrie — Lefty Lainie 🐈‍⬛ (@ElaineWharton1) December 22, 2021

No mention of Bethany!

Will she be visiting Weatherfield over Christmas? #Corrie — Lefty Lainie 🐈‍⬛ (@ElaineWharton1) December 17, 2021

Ngl when Bethany left I kinda knew she was going to get forgotten about even though I hoped she wouldn’t. I haven’t watch Corrie since but I try my best & watch some Sarah scenes. From what I’ve seen Bethany has only been mentioned by Sarah maybe once since she left? Very sad 🥺 — Tinaandlucyfan♡ (@Ilovelucyfallon) December 19, 2021

Who is Bethany Platt in Coronation Street?

Bethany Platt is Sarah’s daughter. Sarah fell pregnant at 13 with Bethany.

In 2007, Sarah and Bethany moved to Milan but they returned to Weatherfield in 2015 after Bethany ran away from home to her grandmother Gail’s house.

During her five years back in Weatherfield Bethany went through a lot. But at the end of 2019, she found herself falling for Daniel Osbourne.

Bethany moved to London (Credit: ITV)

At the time, Daniel’s wife Sinead was dying of cancer and he shared a kiss with Bethany shortly before her death.

After Sinead died, Daniel quickly jumped into a relationship with Bethany. However it all ended in tears when Daniel proposed to Bethany but called her Sinead.

Bethany realised Daniel was still grieving for Sinead and wasn’t ready for a new relationship.

The two split up and she moved to London for a new job in March 2020.

Bethany has been mentioned a few times since her departure.

