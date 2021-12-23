Sarah Bethany Coronation Street
Soaps

Coronation Street fans confused as Bethany Platt is ‘forgotten’

Bethany left Weatherfield last year (Credit: ITV)

By Charlotte Rodrigues
| Updated:

Coronation Street fans have been confused as Bethany Platt has seemingly been forgotten by her family.

Sarah and Adam have been planning to have a joint Christmas with both Sarah and Adam’s families.

However there has been a feud between the two families since David’s son Max accused Daniel of have an inappropriate relationship with his student Summer Spellman.

Although Sarah and Adam originally planned to have Christmas by themselves with Sarah’s son Harry, both families wanted them to spend Christmas with them.

Sarah and Adam wanted a joint family Christmas (Credit: ITV)

But fans were wondering why they didn’t go to see Sarah’s daughter Bethany in London, or why she hasn’t even been mentioned.

Who is Bethany Platt in Coronation Street?

Bethany Platt is Sarah’s daughter. Sarah fell pregnant at 13 with Bethany.

In 2007, Sarah and Bethany moved to Milan but they returned to Weatherfield in 2015 after Bethany ran away from home to her grandmother Gail’s house.

During her five years back in Weatherfield Bethany went through a lot. But at the end of 2019, she found herself falling for Daniel Osbourne.

Bethany moved to London (Credit: ITV)

At the time, Daniel’s wife Sinead was dying of cancer and he shared a kiss with Bethany shortly before her death.

After Sinead died, Daniel quickly jumped into a relationship with Bethany. However it all ended in tears when Daniel proposed to Bethany but called her Sinead.

Bethany realised Daniel was still grieving for Sinead and wasn’t ready for a new relationship.

The two split up and she moved to London for a new job in March 2020.

Bethany has been mentioned a few times since her departure.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

