Coronation Street fans have ‘figured out’ Abi’s Christmas surprise

Coronation Street fans think they’ve figured out Abi‘s secret Christmas surprise from Seb is.

In last night’s episode (Wednesday, December 22) Abi was determined to get into the Christmas spirit as it’s what her son Seb would’ve wanted and Kevin and Jack were delighted.

Later Tyrone gave Kevin a few of Seb’s things from the flat and Kevin found a mysterious letter from Abi’s late son.

Kevin is arranging a surprise (Credit: ITV)

He showed the letter to Tyrone but insisted Abi mustn’t find out. Kevin soon made a phone call, but what is in the letter?

Fans have predicted that Seb’s surprise is that Abi’s twins Charlie and Lexi, will return for Christmas.

If Abi is going to see her kids again on Friday I am literally going to bawl my bastard eyes out. #Corrie — Dale Meachen (@DaleMeachen) December 22, 2021

Wonder if the Abi's twins are coming back for Christmas? #Corrie — Sophie. ⚓💙 (@SophFigueira95) December 22, 2021

Are we having twins for Christmas this year? #Abi #Corrie — Hilda Ogden (@HildaOgdenOnSea) December 22, 2021

Charlie and Lexi are Abi’s youngest children. They were taken into care and adopted by a couple.

Charlie and Lexi moved to Australia with their new family and haven’t been seen since.

Coronation Street: What happened to Seb?

Back in May of this year, Seb and Nina were attacked by Corey Brent and his friends.

The attack started after Kelly Neelan slapped Nina. Corey and his friends began to chase the couple.

Corey’s friends attacked Nina and Corey kicked Seb, however Kelly tried to stop him.

Seb died in May (Credit: ITV)

Nina survived the attack, but sadly Seb died from his injuries.

Initially Kelly was found guilty of Seb’s murder and Corey was allowed to walk free after claiming Kelly was the one who killed Seb.

However evidence was discovered by Stu Carpenter which proved Corey’s guilt.

He was charged with murder and Kelly was freed from prison.

What’s next for Abi?

After reading Seb’s letter, Kevin pulls out all the stops for Abi.

Abi thanks Kevin for the best Christmas present ever, but he reveals it was Seb who was behind it.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

