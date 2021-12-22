Coronation Street star Alan Halsall has shared the beautiful pictures from his Lapland holiday with his daughter Sienna-Rae and girlfriend Tisha Merry.

Alan shared the snaps with his Instagram followers.

Coronation Street: Alan Halsall shares winter holiday snaps

In the first picture, Sienna-Rae could be seen smiling in a picture with Santa.

Other snaps included Alan, Tisha and Sienna-Rae posing next to Santa, Alan and his daughter in the snow, Alan, Tisha and Sienna-Rae on a snowmobile and the three posing with friends.

Alan captioned the post: “Dreams really do come true…

“This trip to Lapland was everything I could’ve wished for and more! It is such a special, magical place, me and @missdrewmerry98 had a trip we will never forget…

“But to see that magic through my daughter’s 8-year-old eyes is something that will stay with me for the rest of my life #makingmemories #lapland #santa.”

His followers commented on the post.

One wrote: “All those wonderful smiles. Hope you all have a great Christmas.”

A second commented: “Looks fab, happy memories for you all. Merry Christmas.”

A third said: “Looks amazing.”

What’s next for Tyrone in Corrie?

Tyrone left Fiz to be with Alina (Credit: ITV)

Alan has had a busy year as his character Tyrone has been at the centre of some big storylines.

Earlier this year Tyrone left fiancée Fiz for Alina Pop. Since Alina and Ty split, she left Weatherfield and it’s become clear Ty still has feelings for Fiz, but she’s now dating Phill.

Fiz, Phill, Hope and Ruby are meant to be in Scotland for Christmas, however this week Kevin lets slip to Fiz how much Ty is dreading Christmas without his family and Fiz feels awful.

Ty gets to spend Christmas with his family (Credit: ITV)

On Christmas Day Tyrone and Evelyn prepare their Christmas dinner for two but they’re interrupted by the arrival of Fiz and the girls.

Tyrone’s thrilled they cancelled the holiday, even if it means spending the day with Phill.

But with a rescued pigeon, Phill’s visit to his mum and an ill-timed kiss from Tyrone, will there be peace and goodwill amongst the two men?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

