Coronation Street SPOILERS: Dev and Bernie to embark on raunchy romance?

Coronation Street spoilers reveal Dev and Bernie spend the night together. But will it turn into a romance?

Recently Evelyn had an accident in Dev’s shop and claimed to injure her foot. Later Dev saw her walking on her injured foot. But she is still continuing to milk her fake injury, so Bernie can help her out.

In next week’s scenes Evelyn continues with her fake injury while Bernie runs errands for her.

But Bernie soon assures Dev that she has a master plan.

Bernie catches Evelyn out (Credit: ITV)

Bernie drops Cerberus back at home and with the aid of a doggy treat, exposes Evelyn’s scam.

Bernie tells Dev that Evelyn will be back at work tomorrow and he owes her a drink.

Coronation Street spoilers: Dev and Bernie spend the night together

When Aadi pokes fun at Dev’s non-existent love life, Bernie comes to his rescue and makes out they’re off for brunch.

Bernie and Dev go out (Credit: ITV)

Dev plays along but as the pair enjoy their pretend date, Dev suggests they go back to No.7 and continue their charade.

After, Dev tells Bernie that she won’t be getting a repeat performance.

Bernie is gobsmacked by his arrogance and tells him not to flatter himself.

Later Aadi and Asha are horrified to realise their dad and Bernie are having some sort of relationship.

Mary tears a strip off Bernie (Credit: ITV)

Hearing what’s happened, Mary tears a strip off Bernie for taking advantage of her good friend Dev.

But when she overhears Dev laughing with Steve, making out he only copped off with Bernie because he was drunk, Mary is troubled.

