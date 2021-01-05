Coronation Street spoilers reveal Daniel offers Peter his liver. But how will Peter react to his brother’s offer?

Recently Peter was told that his liver is failing after years of struggling with alcohol addiction.

In next week’s scenes Peter returns from Scotland explaining he hasn’t touched a drop of alcohol.

Peter returns (Credit: ITV)

But soon at the hospital, Peter is told there’s no improvement in his liver function. As he leaves, another patient awaiting a transplant, makes a dig about alcoholics.

Coronation Street: Daniel makes Peter an offer

Back at home, Ken and Daniel tell Peter they have a proposition for him – Daniel is prepared to be his liver donor if he’s a match.

Daniel explains that Peter supported him when his wife Sinead died and wants to do something in return. How will Peter react?

Daniel is prepared to be Peter’s liver donor if he’s a match (Credit: ITV)

Later Peter calls at the solicitors and instructs Adam to draw up an ‘Advance Decision to Refuse Treatment’ declaration. He insists he isn’t deserving of a transplant.

Ken implores Peter to consider Daniel’s offer and not throw his life away. Can Peter be persuaded to change his mind?

Later Peter rails at Adam for telling Ken about the legal document, declaring it’s his life and he’ll die on his own terms.

Peter instructs Adam to draw up an ‘Advance Decision to Refuse Treatment’ declaration (Credit: ITV)

Awash with guilt, fearing he drove Peter to this, Adam reveals to Carla that Peter plans to refuse a transplant.

Coronation Street: Peter starts drinking again

At the Rovers, Carla catches Peter taking a swig from a bottle. At her wits end, she pleads with Peter to reconsider.

Peter steals a bottle of whisky from the bar and knocks it back as Carla begs him to stop.

Carla begs Peter to stop drinking (Credit: ITV)

Seeing what’s happening, Jenny asserts that living in a pub clearly isn’t helping and tells Peter he needs to find somewhere else to live.

Ken tells his son that he can move back in on the condition that he stops drinking. But Peter turns down his offer and heads out.

Tracy assures Ken that Peter will come to his senses but in the ginnel Peter slumps against a wall and knocks back whisky.

Steve finds Peter passed out

Later, Ken frets over Peter, wishing he’d not given him an ultimatum. Meanwhile Steve finds Peter unconscious in the ginnel and shouts for Ken to come quickly.

Steve finds Peter unconscious (Credit: ITV)

With Peter upstairs in bed, Dr Gaddas explains that he’s suffering from hypothermia and needs warmth and rest. But Peter refuses and to Ken’s horror, heads out.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

