WP Coronation Street: Evelyn to leave Weatherfield with Arthur? Fans beg her not to go to Canada!

Will Evelyn leave the cobbles behind?

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Coronation Street fans have begged for Evelyn to stay in Weatherfield after Arthur offered for her to move to Canada with him.

Last week, Arthur stopped by Roy’s café to give Evelyn her Christmas.

He returned to the cobbles again in last night’s episode (Monday, January 4). But when Evelyn saw he had flowers, she had a go at him, believing he was trying to win her back.

Arthur got a Christmas present for Evelyn (Credit: ITV)

However George later told her that Arthur’s wife had died and the flowers were for her.

Feeling guilty, she called Arthur over to apologise. Arthur told Evelyn he was planning to move back to Canada, where his niece and her family live.

He revealed he was planning to leave the next day and asked Evelyn to come with him.

Unsure of what to say, Arthur gave her time to think, but said they could have their happy ending.

Arthur asked Evelyn to move to Canada with him (Credit: ITV)

He told Evelyn to meet him at the tram stop the next day at 3pm, with her stuff ready to go. But will Evelyn leave the cobbles behind?

Fans have begged Evelyn to stay behind, saying they would miss her.

Coronation Street: Will Evelyn leave?

When Evelyn reveals to Tyrone that she’s considering moving to Canada with Arthur he’s upset.

Will Evelyn choose love, or will she choose to stay in Weatherfield with her family?

Tyrone offers Alina a place to stay (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: First Look at next week’s episodes in 10 pictures

Later, Alina tells Tyrone that she’s struggling to find an affordable flat. He politely asks her to come and stay at No.9 and a thrilled Alina accepts.

However Tyrone is soon left regretting his hasty offer.

Arthur and Evelyn’s past

A few months ago, Arthur and Evelyn started officially going out after spending a lot of time together.

However she soon discovered he had been visiting the hospital. Whilst she feared he was unwell, he admitted that his wife, Beryl, was the one in hospital.

Evelyn found out Arthur had a wife in hospital (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Faye forced to tell the truth as she fears she’s pregnant 

Beryl had a stroke four years before and was left brain damaged. Evelyn ended things with Arthur. But will she give him another chance?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

