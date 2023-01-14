Coronation Street spoilers: Damon threatens Nick as his violent past is revealed

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Damon’s violent past is revealed as Ryan gives Nick some information on him.

Damon then threatens Nick when he confronts him.

How does Damon threaten Nick in Coronation Street spoilers?

Damon is controlling his son (Credit: ITV)

Damon causes trouble for Jacob

Next week, after being threatened by Damon and wanting to protect Amy, Jacob has had no choice but to leave his new life behind.

Jacob doesn’t show up to his shift at the bistro, angering Leanne.

Amy then tells Leanne that Jacob’s packed his bags.

They’ve broken up because he’s drug dealing again.

Simon tells Amy that she’s better off without him whilst Leanne can’t believe that Jacob’s bringing more trouble to their doorstep.

Later on, Carla finds out that Jacob is dealing again and is disappointed and surprised that he’s gone back to his old ways.

Despite Jacob having got out of Damon’s way, has his departure brought more trouble for Nick?

Damon threatens Nick (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Damon threatens Nick

Damon tells Nick and Leanne that they should think of some new ideas for the Bistro.

Leanne’s over the moon with Damon’s refreshing approach but Nick fears that there’s more to his plans.

And, Nick’s right to be worried.

Ryan tells him that his friend in Ibiza knows that Damon is a drug dealer and put a rival club owner in hospital.

After finding out this information, Nick puts his foot down and tells Damon that he doesn’t want drugs anywhere near his restaurant.

However, Damon makes it clear that Nick has no say in the matter.

If he doesn’t do as he says then he will tell Leanne about him taking the money from Harvey.

Will Nick let drugs into the Bistro?

Will Leanne find out the truth about the money?

Will Damon bring trouble to The Bistro? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.