Coronation Street spoilers: Daisy’s stalker makes terrifying move

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Daisy’s stalker follows her to a wedding fair and believes that he’s engaged to Daisy.

Daisy’s terrified and is forced to tell Daniel the truth about Justin.

How will Daniel react to the news in Coronation Street spoilers?

Daisy’s stalker follows her to the wedding fair

Daisy’s excited to plan her wedding and uses her influencer status to get as many freebies as possible.

She tries to get free wedding flowers from Tracy but Tracy’s not happy with Daisy’s request.

However, the bride to be is left chuffed with herself when she gets given a free wedding dress.

However, her spirits are dampened on when Justin messages her to ask why she blocked him.

Trying to put the problem to the back of her mind, she deletes his messages.

Later on, Daisy tells Glenda about Justin’s messages.

Glenda then tells Jenny and Christina who share Daisy’s concern.

Daisy tries to pick herself up by attending a wedding fair although Daniel tells her that he can’t go with her.

At the wedding fair, Daisy posts a selfie to her social media page but doesn’t realise that there’s a poster exposing where she is in the background.

Soon enough, Justin arrives at the fair, pretending to be Daisy’s fiancé.

He thinks that they’re engaged.

Justin tells her that he found out where she was by seeing the poster in the photo.

Daisy’s left petrified and threatens to call the police on Justin if he doesn’t leave her alone.

Coronation Street spoilers: Daisy tells Daniel about Justin

Back in the pub, Daisy opens up to Daniel about her stalker.

Afterwards, Glenda gives Daisy a funeral arrangement of flowers that have been sent for her.

She thinks that they’re from Justin.

Daniel and Daisy are left worried when they catch Justin dashing off in his van.

However, he soon returns to speak to Daisy again.

Daniel tells Justin to stay away from his fiancé.

Justin doesn’t quite understand the message and enters the pub beer garden to give Daisy a message.

He’ll leave her alone for a while so that she can tell Daniel that she’s fallen out of love with him.

Will Daisy do as Justin wants?

Or will she go to the police about her stalker?

