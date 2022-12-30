Coronation Street: Identity of Daisy’s stalker uncovered by fans

Coronation Street fans think that Daisy Midgeley has a social media stalker.

After posting about her engagement to Daniel, Daisy received messages from someone complimenting her.

But Coronation Street fans think this person could be stalking her and they’ve already ‘worked out’ who it is.

Daniel and Daisy got engaged on Christmas (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Daisy and Daniel’s engagement

Earlier this month Daisy was worried when she discovered a lump on her breast.

At first Daniel struggled with the news, as his wife Sinead died of cancer back in 2019.

However Daniel stepped up to support Daisy.

While waiting for her test results in the hospital, Daisy got talking to a man in the waiting room.

He opened up to her and told her how his mother was terminally ill and she comforted him.

Later Daisy was told the lump was a cyst and Daniel started making plans to propose to Daisy.

But Daniel was horrified when the engagement ring he bought for Daisy was stolen when No.1 was robbed.

On Christmas Day, Ken put a ring in a Christmas cracker for Daniel to propose.

Daniel got down on one knee and Daisy said ‘yes.’

Daisy told Daniel she gets lots of nice comments from her followers (Credit: ITV)

Identity of Daisy’s stalker uncovered by fans

Later Daisy shared the exciting news with her social media followers.

As she looked at the post, a comment came through from a user under the name of ‘This Charming Man’ saying: “Beautiful, just like you.”

Daniel saw the comment and said he seemed ‘particularly gushing.’

Fans think the man in the hospital is stalking Daisy (Credit: ITV)

Daisy told Daniel that This Charming Man was always making nice compliments.

However some fans think that the man Daisy met in the hospital has been stalking her.

One fan wrote: “Daisy’s going to be stalked by whoever charming man is, probably him from the hospital.”

Daisy's going to be stalked by whoever charming man is probably him from the hospital #Corrie — BeanZ (@deanobeanos) December 25, 2022

A second wrote: “That bloke from the hospital sending those posts to Daisy, right?”

That's the bloke from the hospital sending those posts to Daisy, right? #Corrie — Jamie Was Crazy (@JamieTVandNews) December 26, 2022

A third added: “Latest #corrie prediction Daisy has a stalker and it’s the guy whose mother ‘had cancer’, she met in the hospital.”

Latest #corrie prediction Daisy has a stalker & it’s the guy who’s mother ‘had cancer’ she met in the hospital #socialmedia — Shirley Maria (@antenatalscan) December 27, 2022

Could fans be right?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

