In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Daisy’s stalker takes things up a scary notch.

The unknown stalker sends Daisy another bunch of flowers much to Daniel’s bemusement.

As things start to take a turn for the worse, Daisy thinks she has figured out who the stalker is – but she is wrong.

Will Daisy ever find out who they really are in Coronation Street spoilers?

Daisy receives more flowers from her stalker (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Daisy’s stalker sends more flowers

Next week, Daniel takes another delivery of bunch of flowers from ‘Justin’ and glancing at the card, he demands to know who he is.

Daisy seems to brush the gifts off assuming their wedding DJ is responsible.

She then messages him and asks him to leave her alone.

But is Daisy right in thinking the stalker is the DJ?

Daniel demands to know who ‘Justin’ is (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Daniel tracks down Daisy’s childhood pals

Later on, the soon-to-be-married couple draws up a list of guests for their nuptials.

Daisy, whose friends are fellow influencers, then says she has lost touch with her childhood pals.

Daniel vows to secretly find her old friends and invite them to the wedding.

Jenny gushes over the plan, thinking it’s a lovely idea.

But will Daisy feel the same when she’s reunited with her childhood pals?

The barmaid shared a video warning others of DJ – but he’s not the one sending her flowers (Credit: ITV)

Daisy warns others about the DJ

Daisy is left horrified later on when she receives yet another bouquet from the mysterious ‘Justin.’

Taking to her popular social media account, Daisy shares a message online about the DJ, warning other women that he might be dangerous.

But it seems that DJ Teativo isn’t the one that has been sending her flowers.

An angry DJ shows up at the Rovers, fuming over Daisy’s video and demands she takes down the post.

He also insists he has nothing to do with the gifts – much to Daisy’s dismay.

Horrified she’s targeted the wrong person, Daisy’s heart sinks when she realises she still has no idea who Justin is.

But will she ever out find out? And what exactly do they want with her?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

