In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Paul strives to protect Summer by resorting to physical violence.

As Mike tries to get Summer into trouble, Paul shoves Mike and makes him hit his head.

Does Paul kill Mike in Coronation Street spoilers?

Summer falls unconscious (Credit: ITV)

Summer needs to go to hospital

Billy and Aaron are worried sick when Summer doesn’t answer their messages.

They turn up at Mike and Esther’s house, sharing their concerns.

Mike pretends that Summer has gone shopping with Esther.

However, when Billy and Aaron leave, he opens up the nursery door and finds Summer unconscious after kidnapping her.

Esther turns up and calls an ambulance.

Mike lies and tells her that Summer changed her mind about being a surrogate so he locked her in the nursery to try to sway her decision.

At the hospital, Mike gives Summer a fake name.

Aggie overhears, making alarm bells start ringing.

With this, Aggie tells Billy.

Billy and Paul visit Summer and demand that Mike gives them answers.

Paul turns violent (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Paul shoves Mike

Later on, Billy, Paul and Todd fear for Summer as they listen to Mike and Esther’s lies.

The couple tell the police that Summer was lying about being pregnant just so that she could take their money.

Being furious with Mike and Esther’s lies, Summer’s three dads are livid when they see that Mike is with Summer at the hospital.

Mike sees them and runs out of the hospital.

Paul and Todd follow him to his house.

In a confrontation, Paul shoves Mike, seeking revenge.

However, he uses some force and causes Mike to hit his head and be knocked unconscious.

Will Mike die? (Credit: ITV)

Does Paul kill Mike?

Mike lies on the steps outside of his house, with Paul and Todd looking on in shock.

He isn’t moving.

Is Mike dead?

Has Paul pushed him too hard?

