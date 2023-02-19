A Coronation Street favourite is reportedly set to go through a horrifying acid attack ordeal in latest spoilers.

Barmaid Daisy Midgeley has been suffering with a deranged stalker for months now.

Daisy has been dealing with a stalker (Credit: ITV)

She has been hounded by delusional Justin after meeting him in a hospital waiting room during her own cancer scare.

Viewers have watched as he has bombarded Daisy with messages on social media, turned up to the pub and her home, and followed her to a wedding fare and insisted they will be the ones to marry.

But now, according to reports, it is going to take a truly horrifying turn.

It is a truly horrifying scene that will leave viewers stunned.

Justin is apparently set to throw acid at Daisy in a truly shocking attack.

A source told the Mirror: “In the weeks to come, Justin’s fixation with Daisy will build and build until finally he confronts her in the Rovers – and throws acid at her.

“It is a truly horrifying scene that will leave viewers stunned. Bosses felt it was an important topic to highlight, but great care has been taken to make sure it’s handled sensitively.

Coronation Street reveals acid attack storyline

“They’ve been working with a number of research partners who have offered their expertise.”

Soap bosses have been working with Women’s Aid on the storyline.

Teresa Parker, head of media for the charity, said: “Coronation Street are always very thorough in their research in violence against women storylines.

“We were happy to speak to the researchers. Storylines like this raise important awareness of issues like stalking and the danger it presents.”

Daisy is being terrorised by Justin in Coronation Street but no-one will help (Credit: ITV)

Charlotte Jordan teases what’s next for Daisy

Meanwhile actress Charlotte Jordan has previously opened up about how Daisy will cope with the ordeal.

“Daisy is a feisty, confident character,” she told RadioTimes.com. “She’s got a gob on her and she’s not afraid to tell people to do one if she feels she needs to. But what you see is this guy just totally taking her power from her.

Read more: Coronation Street who’s leaving in 2022?

“You can’t control how other people behave and you can’t control how other people interpret things. So she feels totally powerless and you’ll just slowly see Justin eradicate and decimate all the things that make her Daisy which is really sad.

“Luckily she’s got people around her that love her and are going to support her through it but no one can really understand what she’s going through. He’s going to slowly but surely destroy everything that makes her her, really.”

ED! has contacted Coronation Street for comment.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.