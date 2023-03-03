Coronation Street spoilers: Daisy faces Justin in court, but who will win?

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Daisy faces Justin in court as she aims to get a restraining order put in place.

As the court proceedings get underway, Justin makes out that he’s friends with Daisy and that there’s been a misunderstanding.

But, will Daisy win her fight for an Stalking Protection Order in Coronation Street spoilers?

Daisy fears that Justin will ruin her wedding (Credit: ITV)

Things get tense between Daisy and her stalker

After finding out that her mum’s new boyfriend is her stalker Justin, Daisy worries that he may have found out the date of her and Daniel’s wedding.

She calls the wedding venue and reschedules the wedding day.

Justin tampers with Daisy’s wedding day even more when the wedding dress boutique inform Daisy that they’re no longer prepared to give her a wedding dress after Justin accused her of assault.

Daisy’s heartbroken by the news and doesn’t appreciate it when Daniel makes out as if it doesn’t matter.

Later on, the Barlows’ doorbell rings, with Daisy checking her app and seeing Justin at the door.

Freaked out, Daisy tells Justin to leave but as she moves into the living room she’s left sickened.

Justin’s managed to enter the house through the back door, leaving Daisy petrified.

Will Daisy get her way? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Daisy faces Justin in court

Before the court proceedings take place, Daisy turns on her phone and breathes a sigh of relief when she finds that Justin hasn’t messaged her.

In court, Dee-Dee reveals that Justin hasn’t turned up.

With this, Daisy starts making her statement.

She’s interrupted when Justin enters the room and tells the Judge that there’s been a misunderstanding.

He only wanted to make friends with Daisy and isn’t her stalker.

Will the court grant Daisy a Stalking Protection Order?

Or, will they believe Justin’s lies?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Will Daisy get the SPO? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!