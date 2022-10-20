Coronation Street spoilers: Daisy and Daniel’s shock decision leaves them in a huge mess

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Daisy and Daniel’s decision to move in together leaves them facing a huge dilemma.

With both giving up their rooms to someone else, the couple forget to clarify whose house they are moving into.

With this, they both move out of their own homes and realise that they’ve made themselves homeless.

Where will Daisy and Daniel live in Coronation Street spoilers?

Daisy fears commitment (Credit: ITV)

Bertie makes Daisy face up to reality

Daisy opens up to Daniel about the fact that she doesn’t feel comfortable moving into his flat because she associates it with Sinead.

Daniel’s upset after hearing Daisy’s concerns, right on the day before Sinead’s anniversary.

On the anniversary, Daniel tells Daisy that he stills wants to settle down with her, which delights Daisy.

Later on, at Daniel’s flat, Beth drops Bertie off after babysitting him for the day but is shocked when Bertie calls Daisy ‘Mummy.’

It seems that Daisy’s shocked too as she struggles to process what this means.

Going to tell Jenny, it’s clear that she’s worried about commitment.

As Jenny tries to get Daisy to look forward to a future with Daniel, is Daisy ready for her relationship to get this serious?

They both mess up their plans (Credit: ITV)

Daisy and Daniel are left without a house

Daisy wakes up and faces her reality, deciding that she’s ready to take the next step and commit to Daniel.

However, she and Daniel fail to clarify which house they’ll be moving into.

Daniel thinks that he’s moving into the Rovers and gives up his room to Dee-Dee.

Daisy thinks that she’s moving into Daniel’s flat and gives up her room to Glenda.

As the pair meet up with their bags, they realise the mess they’ve got themselves into.

What will they do?

Tracy isn’t happy about having new guests (Credit: ITV)

Ken gets new housemates in Coronation Street spoilers

With nowhere to go, Daisy and Daniel realise that they’re now homeless.

With few options, Daniel turns to Ken who offers them a room back at his.

Tracy finds out about Ken’s offer and is fuming with him.

She’s not exactly open to the idea of having new housemates.

Will Daisy and Daniel find somewhere else to live or will they stay with Ken?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Will Daisy and Daniel find a home of their own? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!