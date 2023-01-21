Coronation Street spoilers for next week have revealed the moment Daisy Midgeley come face to face with her creepy stalker.

And he’s not the only surprise visitor turning up on Daisy’s doorstep in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

So what’s going on?

Daisy was convinced that the flowers were coming from the DJ she met on a drunken night out (Credit: ITV)

Flower deliveries

Daisy is unnerved when Jenny tells her another bouquet of flowers has been delivered to the Rovers with her name on it.

And she’s even more freaked out when her phone rings with an unknown number.

Who is trying to get her attention?

Daisy flirted with the DJ but he wasn’t the one sending the flowers (Credit: ITV)

Stalker revealed in Coronation Street spoilers

When Daisy first started receiving bouquets of flowers, she was convinced they were being sent by the DJ she met on a drunken night out at Debbie’s hotel.

But it soon became clear it wasn’t him who’d been sending Daisy the gifts.

So who is sending the flowers? Daisy knows it’s someone called Justin – but who is he?

Will Daisy’s stalker cause trouble for her and Daniel? (Credit: ITV)

Shocks in store

Daisy and Daniel are discussing who the culprit could be, when the mysterious Justin arrives at the pub.

He reminds Daisy that they met at the hospital a few weeks ago, when Daisy was having her tests during her breast cancer scare.

Justin asks Daisy if she liked the flowers and she’s shocked to realise he’s the one who’s been sending them.

And there’s another surprise in store for Daisy when he tells her he’s not the one who’s been calling.

Daisy’s shocked by what happens (Credit: ITV)

Fighting back in Coronation Street spoilers

Daisy sends Justin packing but it seems he hasn’t got the message, because a few days later she gets a box of chocolates bearing a card saying ‘sorry’.

Daisy’s annoyed.

And she’s fuming when she goes for dinner with Daniel at the Bistro, hoping to cheer her up, but she keeps getting messages from her admirer.

Furious, Daisy blocks all the notifications.

But will her stalker give up that easily?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

