Coronation Street SPOILERS: Craig Tinker and Faye Windass get together?

Corrie friendship blossoming into a romance?

By Karen Hyland
| Updated:

Coronation Street spoilers for next week drop a big hint Craig has feelings for his old friend Faye.

Romance is in the air as Tim and Sally plan their wedding day, desperate to keep it secret from Geoff.

Faye and Craig lend a hand and she lets slip that she has met a boyfriend online.

Coronation Street SPOILERS: Craig gets some devastating news
Will Faye make or break Craig’s heart in Coronation Street? (Credit: ITV)

Craig’s reaction is unusual… is that is hint of the green-eyed monster?

Later, at the wedding, the old pals hit up the dance floor and Faye is full of compliments.

This boosts Craig no end, but will he think Faye is romantically interested in him?

Is she? Or is he way off the mark? He has a history of being friend-zoned; last time by Bethany.

Has Craig got secret feelings for Faye? (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Leanne meets Nick’s son 

Coronation Street: Craig and Faye’s friendship

Regular Corrie viewers will know Craig and Faye have been friends for many years.

Back in 2015, Faye discovered she was pregnant at the age of 12 and gave birth shortly after her 13th birthday.

Craig helped Faye through the toughest of times in Coronation Street (Credit: Shutterstock/ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Todd returns 

The only person Faye told was her pal Craig. However when she went into labour, he told her family what had happened.

Despite suspicions that Craig was the father, it was later revealed to be one of Faye’s classmates, Jackson.

Over the years, the two have remained close. Could the dynamic now change? We hope so! Craig is one of life’s gents and deserves a lovely relationship…

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV

