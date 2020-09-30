Coronation Street SPOILERS: Todd returns

Coronation Street spoilers reveal Todd returns to the cobbles. But it looks like he’s not out of danger.

In next week’s visit to the cobbles Eileen returns from her trip to Thailand. Billy and Sean explain to her how they hired a private investigator who found out Todd and his friend Safia ripped off a local gangster and now Todd has gone to ground.

But Eileen vows to find her son.

As Eileen worries she’ll never see Todd again, Sean returns to find an intruder in the house. The person flees, however Sean has no idea that it was actually Todd.

As Eileen investigates signs of an intruder she finds a note stuffed under the back door.

Eileen reads the note – it’s from Todd asking her to meet him at an old warehouse.

Later Craig calls at No.11 and tells Eileen a body has been found matching Todd’s description and the police would like her to identify him.

However Eileen keeps calm knowing that Todd is still alive.

When she meets Todd he admits to her that he’s in danger. Meanwhile Sean desperately tries to get a hold of Eileen after being warned by Lenny, the private investigator, to get in touch with her.

But soon a menacing bloke steps out of the shadows at the warehouse, is it too late?

Coronation Street: Todd’s return

It was announced earlier this year that Todd would be returning, played by new actor Gareth Pierce.

Todd was previously played by Bruno Langley on and off from 2001 until 2017.

Todd went on the run in 2017 after attempting to flee with Billy’s goddaughter Summer. He ended up assaulting a police officer and leaving on his own.

Recently Billy and Sean learnt the police had spoke to Todd and they were no longer looking for him regarding the assault.

However it seems he’s got himself into trouble with a local gangster. Will he ever be able to come home for good?

