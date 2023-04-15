In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Craig proposes to Faye without knowing that she’s cheating on him with her ex-boyfriend Jackson.

After Faye goes on a date at a hotel bar with Jackson, she returns to find Craig down on one knee. He’s proposing to her. But, which guy will Faye choose in Coronation Street spoilers?

Faye gets caught cheating (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Faye cheats on Craig

As Jackson and Miley turn up at the factory to see Faye, Craig gifts them three tickets to the Weatherfield Giants basketball game, telling them to go and have fun.

Later on, Craig does his best to make Miley smile and gives her the present of a basketball signed by her favourite player.

Despite Craig’s best intentions, Faye later lies to him and tells him that she’s off out to meet up with some girlfriends. However, instead, she goes to a hotel to have a drink with Jackson.

Inside of the hotel, Faye can’t believe that Beth is on a date with her ex-boyfriend Marco. Beth’s shocked when she sees that Faye is also on a date with her ex.

After her date, Faye and Jackson return home and feel guilty as they see Craig baking cookies with Tim and Miley.

Craig proposes to Faye (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Craig proposes to Faye

Later on, Faye has a difficult decision to make when Jackson asks her a big question. He asks her to move down South with him and Miley. He’s just been given a new job offer. He’d love for Faye to move with them.

Whilst Faye thinks things over, Beth takes her to Victoria Gardens. Here, she finds Craig expressing his love for her through the form of an engagement ring.

With Craig down on one knee and proposing to Faye, will Faye decide to stay in Weatherfield and marry Craig or move down South with Jackson and Miley?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What will Faye decide to do in Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!