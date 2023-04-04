Coronation Street fans ‘work out’ how Faye will leave the cobbles ahead of exit

It was recently revealed that Coronation Street character Faye Windass would be leaving the cobbles later this year, after 12 years on the Street. Ahead of her exit, Faye has been reconnecting with her daughter, Miley.

Last night (Monday April 3, 2023), Faye spent some more time with Jackson and Miley before raising some suspicions from Tim. Tim reckoned that Faye still had feelings for Jackson, making fans ‘work out’ how Faye will leave the cobbles.

Faye has been getting to know Miley (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Faye is set to leave the cobbles

After twelve years in Coronation Street, it was recently reported that Faye Windass will be leaving the Street in the summer. With Ellie Leach leaving her role, the soap is currently working on the star’s exit storyline.

At the moment, Faye is getting to know her daughter, Miley. Miley’s dad, Jackson, has been caring for Miley after Faye gave her up but now, after some encouragement from Tim, Faye has decided to reconnect.

Last night, Miley got overwhelmed when Craig invited Beth and Kirk to meet her. Beth snapped away photos, with Faye frustrated that Craig hadn’t consulted her prior to inviting them both along. Miley ended up leaving early after becoming too anxious and overwhelmed.

Afterwards, Faye spent time with just Jackson and Miley in the playground. She agreed with Jackson that it was nice to hang around as just the three of them. Later on, Tim questioned whether Faye still had feelings for Jackson but Faye shut these accusations down.

Coronation Street fans think that Jackson and Faye will get back together (Credit: ITV)

Corrie fans ‘work out’ how Faye will leave

Coronation Street fans have started putting their guessing hats on and have now ‘worked out’ how Faye will leave the cobbles in the summer. They think that she will get back with Jackson and leave for Canada with Miley and Jackson.

One fan reckoned that they’d ‘worked out’ why and how Faye will leave the Street, questioning whether she would ditch Craig for Jackson, writing: “I wonder if Faye and Jackson will reunite and leave the cobbles with Miley?”

I wonder if Faye and Jackson will reunite and leave the cobbles with Miley? #Corrie #CoronationStreet @itvcorrie — Westie (@Wee_Westie29) April 3, 2023

Faye's gonna leave with Jackson and Miley #Corrie — Jamie Summers TV (@JamieSummersTV) April 3, 2023

#Corrie Faye is infatuated with Jackson. Poor pc Tinker will be kicked into the curb 😲😲😲 — Bobby Dazzler (@unsworth1live) April 3, 2023

Another Coronation Street fan, predicted a similar outcome for the young factory worker, with the fan being quick to share their thoughts with others on Twitter, commenting: “Faye’s gonna leave with Jackson and Miley.”

A third Coronation Street viewer added their contribution to the topic, suggesting: “Faye is infatuated with Jackson. Poor PC Tinker will be kicked into the curb” – but could there be substance to what this fan is saying?

Could Faye get back with her ex? (Credit: ITV)

Will Faye leave with Jackson?

In Coronation Street spoilers for later this week, Faye says goodbye to Jackson and Miley at the tram stop. Afterwards, Craig confesses to Faye that he feels jealous of Jackson coming back into Faye’s life again.

With Faye leaving the cobbles soon, Faye’s exit storyline could have something to do with Miley and Jackson. But, is Craig right to be jealous? Could Faye get back with Jackson and leave the Street with Faye and Miley?

