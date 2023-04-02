Coronation Street: Faye Windass to leave after 12 years, according to reports

Coronation Street has axed Ellie Leach after 12 years, it has been reported. The Faye Windass actress joined as a 10 year old back in 2010.

According to reports bosses have decided to write out Faye and her last scenes will air on the ITV soap in July. But there is some good news for the star. Bosses will not kill her character off.

Ellie Leach has been axed from Coronation Street according to reports (Credit: Splash)

A source told The Sun: “Ellie’s been on the soap since she was 10 years old so it’s all she’s known, she sees the cast like an extension of her family. She’s sad to be leaving, but grateful that her character won’t be killed off.”

And actress Ellie is planning to take her exit as a positive. The insider added: “She’s going to have a go at trying other acting roles for a bit.”

Coronation Street exit for Faye Windass

Ellie opened up earlier this year about her long time on the cobbles. She said: “I feel like I don’t realise until I say it out loud!

“I have been in Coronation Street for 12 years but it literally feels like I started yesterday. 12 years! That’s like, over half my life! It’s mental.”

Earlier this year viewers watched as Ellie’s character Faye was hit by a blast from the past. Long-term fans know Faye was one of Corrie’s youngest teen mothers. She gave birth to daughter Miley in 2015.

However she soon realised that motherhood was not for her. She gave up her daughter to her dad Jackson Hodge, later allowing him to take her to Canada.

Will Faye reunite with Jackson and Miley in Coronation Street? (Credit: ITV)

Will Faye leave with Jackson?

In the years since Faye was diagnosed with early menopause, putting an end to her chances of having any more children naturally. And just as she came to terms with that with boyfriend Craig Tinker, she was contacted by Jackson with the news Miley wanted to meet her.

But could it point to her exit? Will something happen to Jackson, forcing Faye to take Miley in and return her to Canada? Or will Faye reunite with Jackson and be a family?

Speaking about revisiting the storyline, Ellie said: “I was really excited. I feel like it will be good for Faye to try and build a bond with her daughter after she has had so much heartbreak over the years. Faye has had such a tough time and it would be great for Faye to have a relationship with Miley.”

Coronation Street declined to comment when approached by Entertainment Daily about this story.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

