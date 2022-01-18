Coronation Street SPOILERS: Carla slams Jenny for choosing Leo over her family

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Carla has a go at Jenny over her relationship with Leo, but what will Jenny say?

Last year, Jenny was devastated when her ex-husband Johnny died trying to save her in the Platts’ sinkhole.

Jenny soon moved on with younger man Leo and although she was worried about the age gap, the two seem to be happy together.

But next week, Johnny’s daughter Carla voices her opinion on Jenny’s new relationship.

Coronation Street spoilers: Carla attacks Jenny’s new relationship

Carla reminds Jenny she promised Kate a share on Johnny’s money (Credit: ITV)

Carla reminds Jenny that she promised Kate a share of the money Johnny left her. She also points out that Jenny seems to have abandoned her family in favour of her toyboy.

Later Carla calls in the Rovers and thanks Jenny for sorting out Kate’s money. However she goes on to say that she thinks Jenny’s relationship with Leo is inappropriate so soon after Johnny’s death.

What will Jenny say to Carla?

Jenny gets a shock

Jenny rushes to A&E after finding out Leo has been injured playing rugby (Credit: ITV)

When Jenny gets a call to say that Leo has been injured playing rugby she’s shocked and rushes to A&E, but she gets a bigger shock when she gets there.

Later Carla apologises to Jenny and tells her it’s clear Leo makes her happy and she should go for it.

Jenny helps Leo in with his bags and explains to Daisy that he’s moving in with them.

Jenny cancels Leo’s rent (Credit: ITV)

A downbeat Leo returns home from work and announces he’s been made redundant.

Jenny is sympathetic to her boyfriend and insists on cancelling his rent, leaving Daisy annoyed.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

