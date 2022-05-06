Coronation Street spoilers: Peter’s surgeon makes an indecent proposal to Carla!

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal big drama as Peter Barlow gets wind of Mr Thorne’s confession over his liver transplant.

Furious to discover that the surgeon rushed his operation as part of a bet, Peter confronts Mr Thorne.

Peter loses his temper and ends up punching Mr Throne, landing him in a whole heap of trouble.

But when Carla tries to make amends, she finds herself in a tricky situation as Mr Thorne makes her an offer…

Peter lashes out at the dodgy doc (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Peter’s fury!

Discovering that Mr Thorne used Peter’s life-saving operation as part of a bet with a colleague riles Peter.

Read more: 5 shattering fan theories on Imran’s Corrie exit

Peter is furious at the surgeon’s abuse of power and confronts him at a restaurant.

Mr Thorne’s arrogant attitude winds Peter up, and he loses his temper and ends up punching him.

Soon, Peter is charged with assault.

Peter ends up in hot water (Credit: ITV)

Indecent proposal

Trying to sort out the mess, Carla goes to see Mr Thorne.

He’s obviously charmed by her attentions, and Carla’s rather taken aback when Mr Thorne asks her out to dinner.

Carla reluctantly gives him her number, but makes him promise that he will drop the charges against Peter – as long as Peter withdraws his complaint to the hospital.

Carla is left with a dilemma (Credit: ITV)

Later, Peter returns home and sees Carla’s phone – spotting a text from Mr Thorne saying that he’s looking forward to their dinner.

Soon, Peter is on the warpath once again.

What will Aggie do? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Aggie’s dilemma

Peter decides to call the Gazette and alert them to Dr Throne’s behaviour.

As Mr Thorne is Aggie’s new boss, Peter asks her if she can take a look through the records at the hospital to see if there’s anything that might help incriminate Mr Thorne.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

This leaves Aggie in a big dilemma.

Will she risk her job to help her neighbour?

Meanwhile, how far will Carla go to keep her hubby out of trouble?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.