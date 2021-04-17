Coronation Street spoilers reveal Aadi hits Corey after he make a comment about Asha, Sharon Bentley returns after 22 years and Fiz discovers who Alina has really been seeing.

Coronation Street spoilers: A brutal attack, shocking character return and affair twist

Monday April 19 – Episode 1

Emma clocks Lucas flirting with Alina and tells her friend to go for it. But what Emma doesn’t realise is Alina and Tyrone are secretly sleeping together.

Later Emma gets home and interrupts an afternoon of passion between Alina and Tyrone.

As Tyrone hides, Emma spots his jeans on the sofa and assumes they’re Lucas’s.

Alina asks Emma to keep her relationship with Lucas quiet.

Meanwhile Brian takes a call to say Rita has been nominated for a Golden Heart Award.

Monday April 19 – Episode 2

Maria calls in at the garage and tells Tyrone at the time Alina was supposedly with Lucas, she was giving him a haircut.

She tells hit to come clean with Fiz.

Wednesday April 21 – Episode 1

When Fiz receives a booking confirmation for a hotel she is hopeful a reunion is on the cards.

But Fiz’s happiness is crushed when she realises Tyrone booked the the hotel for him and Alina.

Fiz is heartbroken when she realises Tyrone has chosen Alina over her.

Meanwhile Sharon Bentley turns up, much to the surprise of her former foster mother Rita Tanner. It’s revealed she nominated Rita for the award.

Rita introduces Sharon to Jenny, explaining that they’re foster sisters.

Sharon tells Rita, Gemma and Jenny that she had cancer and her husband Ian ran off.

Wednesday April 21 – Episode 2

Fiz and Tyrone row, blaming each other, Hope listens deeply upset.

Fiz soon sees Alina and Tyrone loved up together, leaving for their romantic night away in Knutsford.

Jenny convinces Gemma that Sharon can’t be trusted.

They tell Sharon they won’t let her hurt Rita and tell her to leave.

Rita asserts she know Sharon made her mistakes but everyone deserves a second chance.

Friday April 23 – 1 hour

Hope runs away from school upset and returns home.

To cheer her up, Chesney invites her to play with her cousin Joseph. But Hope attacks Joseph leaving Fiz horrified.

Meanwhile, Aadi discovers Corey stayed the night with Asha. When he makes a comment about Asha, Aadi snaps and punches him.

In the Bistro, Sharon, Jenny and Gemma agree to bury the hatchet for Rita. Sharon tearfully reveals her brother Wayne recently died and she feels lonely.

Rita soon invites her to come and live with her. But will she end up regretting it?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

