Coronation Street spoilers reveal Nina is devastated when she overhears Seb laughing at her expense. Has he messed things up between them?

A couple of weeks ago, Nina and Seb began dating and it seems like the two enjoy spending time together.

In next week’s scenes Seb tries out a goth look. But Abi assures him that Nina likes him for who he is.

Seb tells Nina he won’t be attending the gig, but Nina reveals she’s booked a hotel room for the both of them to stay in afterwards

Nina tells Seb she’s booked a hotel for them (Credit: ITV)

On Abi’s advice, Seb tells Nina that he’d really like to go to the gig and stay in the hotel with her if it’s still on offer.

After their night together, Seb and Nina mull over what a great time they had and it’s clear they’re smitten.

Nina asks Seb to stay the night (Credit: ITV)

Later Nina invites Seb to stay the night, explaining she’s cleared it with Roy and he’s promised to stay out of the way. Seb is thrilled to be spending more time with her.

Coronation Street spoilers: Nina devastated as Seb breaks her heart?

Later, Nina admits to Roy that she’s in love with Seb and wonders if he could stay a few nights.

But when Nina goes over to see Seb, she overhears Ed and Paul mocking her gothism and hears Seb laughing at their jokes.

Nina overhears Seb laughing at her expense. But is it the end of their relationship? (Credit: ITV)

Heartbroken, she hurries away unnoticed. When Nina reveals to Seb that she was going to move in but she overheard him laughing at his expense, Seb is gutted.

Will Nina be able to forgive Seb for what he’s done? Is this the end of their relationship already?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

