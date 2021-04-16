Coronation Street SPOILERS: Craig heartbroken as Faye drops a bombshell ahead of trial

Coronation Street spoilers reveal Faye drops a bombshell on Craig before her court appearance.

Faye and Craig have been on and off over the past few months. But last year, Faye ended up attacking Adam Barlow, thinking he was Ray Crosby.

Ray had pressured Faye, who worked for him, into having sex with him and later tried to rape her in the Bistro office.

Faye attacked Adam think he was Ray (Credit: ITV)

This week Ray pleads not guilty to attempted rape and Tim and Faye are aware it could have a detrimental effect on her sentence.

Coronation Street spoilers: Craig heartbroken as Faye drops a bombshell

In next week’s scenes Craig confides in Kirk that he’s going to resign from the police force as his relationship with Faye is more important.

Kirk finds Faye in Victoria Garden and tells her about Craig’s decision. An emotional Faye tells Craig that she’s not letting him quit his job and it’s best they end their relationship.

Kirk tells Faye about Craig’s plans to quit his job (Credit: ITV)

Later Gary and Faye attend court. Gary is given eight months for perverting the course of justice, but is told he’s free to go. What’s going to happen to Faye?

In the Rovers, a despondent Craig has a go at Kirk for causing him and Faye to split.

Later Craig explains to Kirk that for the sake of his career, he can’t have any contact with Faye. But he suggests that he could post his letters for him and no one would suspect a thing.

Will Craig risk his job to contact Faye? (Credit: ITV)

Can Faye and Craig make their relationship work, or is over between them for good?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

